Kevin Brown will be returning soon, according to the Orioles.

Brown, the primary play-by-play commentator for Mid-Atlantic Sports Network since 2022, has been off television and radio for a little over the past week, and the absence became noticeable to a fan base that has become used to Brown’s voice narrating the Orioles’ American League East-leading season.

But a senior Orioles official said Brown will return to the airwaves soon.

“We don’t comment on employment decisions, however, Kevin Brown will be back with us in the near future,” the official told The Baltimore Banner.

Brown last took part in a radio broadcast during the series against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 24, 25 and 26. With the exclusion of two nationally televised games on July 29 and July 30, Brown has missed eight games since that radio appearance.

Brown declined an interview request.

A source familiar with the network’s discussions said the individual schedules of a rotating cast of personalities was taken into account. There have been 22 different versions of the MASN broadcast team since the beginning of the year — if you include the pre- and post-game shows, as well as MASN’s television broadcast of the game.

The source said it was a content decision, and that scheduling decisions are fluid.

There have been multiple changes to the MASN product this season. The network has introduced broadcasts from the center field deck on certain evenings. They have added former Orioles pitcher Brad Brach to an analyst team that still features Ben McDonald and Jim Palmer.

A report from Awful Announcing, a website that covers sports media, says that Brown was suspended indefinitely due to comments he made on-air ahead of the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 23: “The Orioles have won more games against them this season than the last two combined.”

The team official declined to comment on the specifics of the story from Awful Announcing.

