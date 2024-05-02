The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The last time Kyle Bradish stood on this mound, it was the first game of the American League Division Series, and for the most part on that October day Bradish continued the excellence he had exhibited in his first full season as part of the Orioles’ rotation.

The expectations were that Bradish would build on his breakout 2023 campaign — that he would return as the burgeoning ace of a Baltimore squad aiming for another postseason push.

Bradish and the Orioles needed to wait for it, though.

In the time between Bradish’s final start of 2023 and his first start Thursday in Baltimore’s 7-2 series-clinching victory against the New York Yankees at Camden Yards, uncertainty has prevailed. Bradish injured the UCL in his throwing elbow in January, and with the glut of devastating results around the league for pitchers with elbow injuries, there was no given Bradish’s approach of receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection before rehab would work.

But here he was, skipping over the foul line with a smack of his glove — a long-held entrance of his — for a start that was never guaranteed this winter. Bradish avoided Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery and missed just the first month or so of the season.

The results — not only his performance Thursday but the fact he was healthy enough to do this at all — went about as well as they could have. His velocity mirrored that of last season, with a first-pitch sinker whizzing in at 96 mph to Anthony Volpe. Two sharp sliders followed for a strikeout of the Yankees shortstop.

Bradish went 4 2/3 innings, reaching the 84-pitch mark — slightly more than he reached in his final rehab start. He allowed just one run on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts. In completing that first outing, Bradish proved his winter optimism surrounding the injury correct.

“Especially with the state of pitching today, you feel nervous almost every time some guy takes the mound right now,” manager Brandon Hyde said before first pitch. “But we feel great about the progress Kyle’s made and how he’s feeling and all the boxes he’s checked and how the rehab went.”

Bradish required only three rehab starts in the minors. Barring a blip in an outing for Triple-A Norfolk, his results were strong at the lower levels. But, more than results, the Orioles took heart in Bradish’s recovery, his velocity and his control.

Those were more tangible signs that Bradish was ready, and he carried that over into a game in which his Orioles teammates pummeled Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón the second time through the order.

Ryan Mountcastle watches his solo home run in the third inning on a day when the Orioles hit three homers. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore, which leads the majors with 48 homers, added three in the series finale through Ryan Mountcastle, Jorge Mateo and Ryan McKenna. And, in the fifth, the Orioles added on through a run-scoring single for Adley Rutschman, a two-run triple from Jordan Westburg and a Mateo sacrifice fly.

By piling on in the third, fourth and fifth innings, Baltimore tagged Rodón for a season-high seven runs. It also gave Bradish ample breathing room.

Baltimore always remained optimistic about Bradish’s chances to return this season. Even as star pitchers around the league are being shut down and facing elbow surgeries at an alarming rate, the Orioles believed Bradish was an outlier. For one game, he appears to be just that.