Much has changed between that squad and this one. At the center of this Orioles roster are young stars drafted and developed by the new regime, but there’s still a handprint from former general manager Dan Duquette, the man who put the rebuild in motion in 2018. Baltimore broke through in the fourth inning against left-hander Andrew Heaney through two of those pieces, when Santander walked and Mountcastle plated him from first with a double.