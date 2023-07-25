Baltimore ready to represent at Underclass Games

Baltimore hopes to again flex its lacrosse muscles at the 18th annual All-America Underclass Games in Howard County. Pool play starts Thursday and concludes Saturday afternoon before the All-America senior girls and boys contests at Johns Hopkins University.

There will be three underclass divisions - Burn for rising sophomores (Class of 2026), Command for rising juniors (Class of 2025) and Highlight for rising seniors (Class of 2024). Baltimore will compete against teams from Washington, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Long Island (N.Y.), as well as Connecticut/New York (CONNY), Upstate New York, Midwest, West, South and Southeast regions.

The playoffs are Sunday morning with championship games Sunday afternoon at Blandair Park in Columbia and Troy Park in Elkridge.

ALL-AMERICA LACROSSE UNDERCLASS GAMES

BALTIMORE ROSTERS

BOYS

BURN

Sam Azbill, Catonsville, longstick midfield

Gordon Bennett, Archbishop Spalding, midfield

Kevin Berzins, St. Mary’s, defense

Mark Botek, Calvert Hall, attack

Duncan Boudreau, St. Paul’s, midfield

Jack Bowman, St. Paul’s, midfield

Roman Dodson, St. Paul’s, midfield

Greyson Dunn, Archbishop Spalding, longstick midfield

Diego Garza, Archbishop Spalding, midfield

Jack Hampton, Good Counsel, midfield

Hayden Holmes, McDonogh, defense

Ryan Hudson, Mount St. Joseph, faceoff specialist

Josh Marson, St. Paul’s, goalie

Max Murray, Calvert Hall, midfield

Jacob Neuman, Archbishop Spalding, goalie

Jackson Newell, Archbishop Spalding, attack

Tucker Paxson, St. Paul’s, defense

Will Schoonmaker, Calvert Hall, midfield

Will Schwanke, Calvert Hall, attack

Than Souza, St. Mary’s, attack

Clay Stauffer, Calvert Hall, defense

Michael Tan, McDonogh, longstick midfield

River Thompson, Archbishop Spalding, faceoff specialist

COMMAND

Alek Askeroglu, Cy-Fair (TX), midfield

Jadon Chaney, Gilman, attack

Patrick Flatley, Calvert Hall, longstick midfield

Chris George, Archbishop Spalding, midfield

Myles Goger, Severn, midfield

Alex Heil, Loyola Blakefield, faceoff specialist

Greyson Incontrerra, goalie

Bryce Llewellyn, Loyola Blakefield, midfield

Jack Lochte, McDonogh, goalie

Cody Mabry, Cypress Christian (TX), attack

Demetrios Madden, Loyola Blakefield, defense

Connor McAndrew, St. Mary’s, defense

Drew McDonald, Boys’ Latin, midfield

Ryan Menard, Legend (CO), midfield

Hunter Metz, McDonogh, attack

Sam Nuermberger, Gilman, midfield

J.J. Rardin, McDonogh, midfield

Grady Rippeon, Mount St. Joseph, faceoff specialist

Wyatt Shaw, Broadneck, longstick midfield

Cade Sturdivant, Montgomery Bell Academy (TN), midfield

Ciaran Sweeney, McDonogh, faceoff specialist

Jack Tanton, Calvert Hall, defense

Reed Verner, Loyola Blakefield, longstick midfield

Rohan Vesely, Gilman, midfield

Connor Ward, Gilman, attack

HIGHLIGHT

Duncan Barnes, Boys’ Latin, midfield

Jeb Buffington, Sherwood, faceoff specialist

Owen Cooper, Mount St. Joseph, attack

Jake Doran, Loyola Blakefield, midfield

Joseph Fantinato, Mount St. Joseph, attack

John Gorski, Catonsville, defense

Ryan Grace, Hershey (PA), attack

Chase Hallam, Severn, midfield

Austin Hardesty, Westminster, attack

George Insley, Boys’ Latin, attack

Ian Johns, Calvert Hall, midfield

Max Johnson, Westminster, faceoff specialist

Brenden Kittner, Hereford, midfield

Cole Lovell, Catonsville, defense

Cole Motter, Calvert Hall, defense

Trevor Owens, St. James, longstick midfield

Jack Read, Severn, goalie

William Roberson, Catonsville, longstick midfield

Aiden Shenck, Severn, defense

Kevin Sisk, Reservoir, defense

Jonah Smith, Gunston School, goalie

Cooper Stockenberg, Mount Hebron, attack

Andrew Wehberg, Boys’ Latin, defense

GIRLS

BURN

Ava Baselga, Archbishop Spalding, attack

Bronwyn Bolton, Severn, defense

Mckenzie Brown, McDonogh, defense

Maeve Cavanaugh, Archbishop Spalding, midfield

Sienna Chirieleison, Trinity (PA), midfield

Ella Cox, Notre Dame Prep, defense

Tessa DeLuca, Maryvale, goalie

Sara Fenwick, Gerstell Academy, midfield

Allison Fling, Garrison Forest, attack

Avery Graham, Sherwood, attack

Sofia Herrera, St. Paul’s, midfield

Caroline Hoskins, St. Paul’s, midfield

Emmerson King, John Carroll, midfield

Kaitlyn Magdar, Mount Hebron, midfield

Peyton Magday, McDonogh, midfield

Ava McCormack, St. Mary’s, goalie

Addison McIlvain, Gerstell, defense

Marleigh O’Day, St. Paul’s, attack

Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley, midfield

Maggie Porter, St. Paul’s, attack

Kadi Rine, Maryvale, attack

Avery Saviano, Severna Park, defense

Carys Volley, Good Counsel, midfield

COMMAND

Talya Baron, Beth Tfiloh, defense

Naomi Doyle, Archbishop Spalding, defense

Courtney Francis, Severn, midfield

Ashlyn Gallagher, Good Counsel, attack

Allison Hankins, Paul VI (VA), attack

Zoe Herkalo, Bryn Mawr, goalie

Antonia Huber, Severn, midfield

Isabel Insley, Roland Park Country, attack

Regan Kelleher, Glenelg, attack

Maggie Kennedy, Gerstell, defense

Gracyn Lambert, Bryn Mawr, midfield

Ava Larkin, Notre Dame Prep, midfield

Sarah Lim, Gerstell, midfield

Nora Lopes, Broadneck, midfield

Reagan O’Donovan, McDonogh, goalie

Ella Jane Ostrowski, Archbishop Spalding, attack

Jordan Ott, Liberty, defense

Reed Pinkin, McDonogh, attack

Kenzie Rassas, Georgetown Visitation (D.C.), midfield

Maddie Ripley, Severn, midfield

Ayianna Rippin, McDonogh, midfield

Ellie Roberts, Archbishop Spalding, midfield

Suzy Urban, Severn, midfield

HIGHLIGHT

Kira Balis, St. Paul’s, midfield

Abigail Beattie, Kettle Run (VA), goalie

Brooke Boyd, St. Mary’s, attack

Madison Carroll, Bryn Mawr, defense

Alyssa Chung, Severna Park, midfield

Charlotte Corkins, Colorado Academy (CO), midfield

Jane Fox, Roland Park Country, attack

Grace Galanis, St. John’s Catholic, defense

Gabrielle Greene, Archbishop Spalding, midfield

Cassandra Kitchen, Park, midfield

Amanda Lawson, McDonogh, midfield

Kate Levy, McDonogh, midfield

Zoe Martin, Colorado Academy (CO), attack

Morgan Quade, Saints Peter & Paul, attack

Madison Rassas, Georgetown Visitation (D.C.), midfield

Lexi Reber, Bryn Mawr, defense

Remi Schaller, McDonogh, midfield

Sophia Trahan, McDonogh, attack

Julia Ward, John Carroll, goalie

Lydia Ward, John Carroll, defense

Maddie Wrenn, Archbishop Spalding, defense

Mae Zaremba, Holy Cross, attack

(Derek Toney)

SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

Burn Division

Baltimore boys vs. New England at Troy Park, 1 p.m.

Baltimore girls vs. New England at Blandair Park 1 p.m.

Command Division

Baltimore girls vs. New England at Blandair Park, 11:45 a.m.

Baltimore boys vs. Upstate at Troy Park, 3:30 p.m.

Highlight Division

Baltimore boys vs. Upstate at Troy Park, 11:45 a.m.

Baltimore girls vs. New England at Blandair Park, 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Burn Division

Baltimore boys vs. New Jersey at Troy Park, 10:30 a.m.

Baltimore girls vs. Midwest at Blandair Park, 1 p.m.

Baltimore boys vs. Southwest at Troy Park, 3:30 p.m.

Command Division

Baltimore boys vs. CONNY at Troy Park, 9:15 a.m.

Baltimore girls vs. Washington at Blandair Park, 10:30 a.m.

Baltimore girls vs. CONNY at Blandair Park, 1 p.m.

Baltimore boys vs. Philadelphia at Troy Park, 3:30 p.m.

Highlight Division

Baltimore girls vs. South at Blandair Park, 9:15 a.m.

Baltimore boys vs. New England at Troy Park, 9:15 a.m.

Baltimore girls vs. Washington at Blandair Park, 1 p.m.

Baltimore boys vs. Midwest at Troy Park, 1 p.m.

SATURDAY

Burn Division

Baltimore girls vs. South at Blandair Park, 1 p.m.

Baltimore boys vs. Upstate at Troy Park, 2:15 p.m.

Command Division

Baltimore girls vs. West at Blandair Park, 10:30 a.m.

Baltimore boys vs. West at Troy Park, 11:45 a.m.

Highlight Division

Baltimore vs. Philadelphia, 10:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

PLAYOFFS

Burn Division (all games at Troy Park)

First round

GIRLS - No. 6 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 9:15 a.m.

GIRLS - No. 4 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 9:15 a.m.

BOYS - No. 6 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 9:15 a.m.

BOYS - No. 4 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 9:15 a.m.

Semifinals

GIRLS - No. 6/No. 5 winner vs. No. 1 seed, 8 a.m.

GIRLS - No. 4/No. 3 winner vs. No. 2 seed, 8 a.m.

BOYS - No. 6/No. 5 winner vs. No. 1 seed, 11:45 a.m.

BOYS - No. 4/No. 3 winner vs. No. 2 seed, 11:45 a.m.

Championship

GIRLS - No. 6 or No. 5/No. 1 seed winner vs. No. 4 or No. 3/No. 2 seed winner, 1 p.m.

BOYS - No. 6 or No. 5/No. 1 seed winner vs. No. 4 or No. 3/No. 2 seed winner, 2:15 p.m.

Command Division

First round

GIRLS at Blandair Park

No. 6 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 8 a.m.

No. 4 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 8 a.m.

BOYS at Troy Park

No. 6 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 9:15 a.m.

No. 4 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 9:15 a.m.

Semifinals

GIRLS at Blandair Park

No. 6/No. 5 winner vs. No. 1 seed, 10:30 a.m.

No. 4/No. 3 winner vs. No. 2 seed, 10:30 a.m.

BOYS at Troy Park

No. 6/No. 5 winner vs. No. 1 seed, 11:45 a.m.

No. 4/No. 3 winner vs. No. 2 seed, 11:45 a.m.

Championship

GIRLS at Blandair Park - No. 6 or No. 5/No. 1 seed winner vs. No. 4 or No. 3/No. 2 seed winner, 2:15 p.m.

BOYS at Troy Park - No. 6 or No. 5/No. 1 seed winner vs. No. 4 or No. 3/No. 2 seed winner, 3:30 p.m.

Highlight Division

(all games at Troy Park)

First round

BOYS - No. 6 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 9:15 a.m.

BOYS - No. 4 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 9:15 a.m.

GIRLS - No. 6 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 10:30 a.m.

GIRLS - No. 4 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 10:30 a.m.

Semifinals

BOYS - No. 6/No. 5 winner vs. No. 1 seed, 11:45 a.m.

BOYS - No. 4/No. 3 winner vs. No. 2 seed, 11:45 a.m.

GIRLS - No. 6/No. 5 winner vs. No. 1 seed, 1 p.m.

GIRLS - No. 4/No. 3 winner vs. No. 2 seed, 1 p.m.

Championship

GIRLS - No. 6 or No. 5/No. 1 seed winner vs. No. 4 or No. 3/No. 2 seed winner, 3:30 p.m.