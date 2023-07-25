Baltimore ready to represent at Underclass Games

Baltimore hopes to again flex its lacrosse muscles at the 18th annual All-America Underclass Games in Howard County. Pool play starts Thursday and concludes Saturday afternoon before the All-America senior girls and boys contests at Johns Hopkins University.
There will be three underclass divisions - Burn for rising sophomores (Class of 2026), Command for rising juniors (Class of 2025) and Highlight for rising seniors (Class of 2024). Baltimore will compete against teams from Washington, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Long Island (N.Y.), as well as Connecticut/New York (CONNY), Upstate New York, Midwest, West, South and Southeast regions.
The playoffs are Sunday morning with championship games Sunday afternoon at Blandair Park in Columbia and Troy Park in Elkridge.
ALL-AMERICA LACROSSE UNDERCLASS GAMES
BALTIMORE ROSTERS
BOYS
BURN
Sam Azbill, Catonsville, longstick midfield
Gordon Bennett, Archbishop Spalding, midfield
Kevin Berzins, St. Mary’s, defense
Mark Botek, Calvert Hall, attack
Duncan Boudreau, St. Paul’s, midfield
Jack Bowman, St. Paul’s, midfield
Roman Dodson, St. Paul’s, midfield
Greyson Dunn, Archbishop Spalding, longstick midfield
Diego Garza, Archbishop Spalding, midfield
Jack Hampton, Good Counsel, midfield
Hayden Holmes, McDonogh, defense
Ryan Hudson, Mount St. Joseph, faceoff specialist
Josh Marson, St. Paul’s, goalie
Max Murray, Calvert Hall, midfield
Jacob Neuman, Archbishop Spalding, goalie
Jackson Newell, Archbishop Spalding, attack
Tucker Paxson, St. Paul’s, defense
Will Schoonmaker, Calvert Hall, midfield
Will Schwanke, Calvert Hall, attack
Than Souza, St. Mary’s, attack
Clay Stauffer, Calvert Hall, defense
Michael Tan, McDonogh, longstick midfield
River Thompson, Archbishop Spalding, faceoff specialist
COMMAND
Alek Askeroglu, Cy-Fair (TX), midfield
Jadon Chaney, Gilman, attack
Patrick Flatley, Calvert Hall, longstick midfield
Chris George, Archbishop Spalding, midfield
Myles Goger, Severn, midfield
Alex Heil, Loyola Blakefield, faceoff specialist
Greyson Incontrerra, goalie
Bryce Llewellyn, Loyola Blakefield, midfield
Jack Lochte, McDonogh, goalie
Cody Mabry, Cypress Christian (TX), attack
Demetrios Madden, Loyola Blakefield, defense
Connor McAndrew, St. Mary’s, defense
Drew McDonald, Boys’ Latin, midfield
Ryan Menard, Legend (CO), midfield
Hunter Metz, McDonogh, attack
Sam Nuermberger, Gilman, midfield
J.J. Rardin, McDonogh, midfield
Grady Rippeon, Mount St. Joseph, faceoff specialist
Wyatt Shaw, Broadneck, longstick midfield
Cade Sturdivant, Montgomery Bell Academy (TN), midfield
Ciaran Sweeney, McDonogh, faceoff specialist
Jack Tanton, Calvert Hall, defense
Reed Verner, Loyola Blakefield, longstick midfield
Rohan Vesely, Gilman, midfield
Connor Ward, Gilman, attack
HIGHLIGHT
Duncan Barnes, Boys’ Latin, midfield
Jeb Buffington, Sherwood, faceoff specialist
Owen Cooper, Mount St. Joseph, attack
Jake Doran, Loyola Blakefield, midfield
Joseph Fantinato, Mount St. Joseph, attack
John Gorski, Catonsville, defense
Ryan Grace, Hershey (PA), attack
Chase Hallam, Severn, midfield
Austin Hardesty, Westminster, attack
George Insley, Boys’ Latin, attack
Ian Johns, Calvert Hall, midfield
Max Johnson, Westminster, faceoff specialist
Brenden Kittner, Hereford, midfield
Cole Lovell, Catonsville, defense
Cole Motter, Calvert Hall, defense
Trevor Owens, St. James, longstick midfield
Jack Read, Severn, goalie
William Roberson, Catonsville, longstick midfield
Aiden Shenck, Severn, defense
Kevin Sisk, Reservoir, defense
Jonah Smith, Gunston School, goalie
Cooper Stockenberg, Mount Hebron, attack
Andrew Wehberg, Boys’ Latin, defense
GIRLS
BURN
Ava Baselga, Archbishop Spalding, attack
Bronwyn Bolton, Severn, defense
Mckenzie Brown, McDonogh, defense
Maeve Cavanaugh, Archbishop Spalding, midfield
Sienna Chirieleison, Trinity (PA), midfield
Ella Cox, Notre Dame Prep, defense
Tessa DeLuca, Maryvale, goalie
Sara Fenwick, Gerstell Academy, midfield
Allison Fling, Garrison Forest, attack
Avery Graham, Sherwood, attack
Sofia Herrera, St. Paul’s, midfield
Caroline Hoskins, St. Paul’s, midfield
Emmerson King, John Carroll, midfield
Kaitlyn Magdar, Mount Hebron, midfield
Peyton Magday, McDonogh, midfield
Ava McCormack, St. Mary’s, goalie
Addison McIlvain, Gerstell, defense
Marleigh O’Day, St. Paul’s, attack
Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley, midfield
Maggie Porter, St. Paul’s, attack
Kadi Rine, Maryvale, attack
Avery Saviano, Severna Park, defense
Carys Volley, Good Counsel, midfield
COMMAND
Talya Baron, Beth Tfiloh, defense
Naomi Doyle, Archbishop Spalding, defense
Courtney Francis, Severn, midfield
Ashlyn Gallagher, Good Counsel, attack
Allison Hankins, Paul VI (VA), attack
Zoe Herkalo, Bryn Mawr, goalie
Antonia Huber, Severn, midfield
Isabel Insley, Roland Park Country, attack
Regan Kelleher, Glenelg, attack
Maggie Kennedy, Gerstell, defense
Gracyn Lambert, Bryn Mawr, midfield
Ava Larkin, Notre Dame Prep, midfield
Sarah Lim, Gerstell, midfield
Nora Lopes, Broadneck, midfield
Reagan O’Donovan, McDonogh, goalie
Ella Jane Ostrowski, Archbishop Spalding, attack
Jordan Ott, Liberty, defense
Reed Pinkin, McDonogh, attack
Kenzie Rassas, Georgetown Visitation (D.C.), midfield
Maddie Ripley, Severn, midfield
Ayianna Rippin, McDonogh, midfield
Ellie Roberts, Archbishop Spalding, midfield
Suzy Urban, Severn, midfield
HIGHLIGHT
Kira Balis, St. Paul’s, midfield
Abigail Beattie, Kettle Run (VA), goalie
Brooke Boyd, St. Mary’s, attack
Madison Carroll, Bryn Mawr, defense
Alyssa Chung, Severna Park, midfield
Charlotte Corkins, Colorado Academy (CO), midfield
Jane Fox, Roland Park Country, attack
Grace Galanis, St. John’s Catholic, defense
Gabrielle Greene, Archbishop Spalding, midfield
Cassandra Kitchen, Park, midfield
Amanda Lawson, McDonogh, midfield
Kate Levy, McDonogh, midfield
Zoe Martin, Colorado Academy (CO), attack
Morgan Quade, Saints Peter & Paul, attack
Madison Rassas, Georgetown Visitation (D.C.), midfield
Lexi Reber, Bryn Mawr, defense
Remi Schaller, McDonogh, midfield
Sophia Trahan, McDonogh, attack
Julia Ward, John Carroll, goalie
Lydia Ward, John Carroll, defense
Maddie Wrenn, Archbishop Spalding, defense
Mae Zaremba, Holy Cross, attack
SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
Burn Division
Baltimore boys vs. New England at Troy Park, 1 p.m.
Baltimore girls vs. New England at Blandair Park 1 p.m.
Command Division
Baltimore girls vs. New England at Blandair Park, 11:45 a.m.
Baltimore boys vs. Upstate at Troy Park, 3:30 p.m.
Highlight Division
Baltimore boys vs. Upstate at Troy Park, 11:45 a.m.
Baltimore girls vs. New England at Blandair Park, 3:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Burn Division
Baltimore boys vs. New Jersey at Troy Park, 10:30 a.m.
Baltimore girls vs. Midwest at Blandair Park, 1 p.m.
Baltimore boys vs. Southwest at Troy Park, 3:30 p.m.
Command Division
Baltimore boys vs. CONNY at Troy Park, 9:15 a.m.
Baltimore girls vs. Washington at Blandair Park, 10:30 a.m.
Baltimore girls vs. CONNY at Blandair Park, 1 p.m.
Baltimore boys vs. Philadelphia at Troy Park, 3:30 p.m.
Highlight Division
Baltimore girls vs. South at Blandair Park, 9:15 a.m.
Baltimore boys vs. New England at Troy Park, 9:15 a.m.
Baltimore girls vs. Washington at Blandair Park, 1 p.m.
Baltimore boys vs. Midwest at Troy Park, 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
Burn Division
Baltimore girls vs. South at Blandair Park, 1 p.m.
Baltimore boys vs. Upstate at Troy Park, 2:15 p.m.
Command Division
Baltimore girls vs. West at Blandair Park, 10:30 a.m.
Baltimore boys vs. West at Troy Park, 11:45 a.m.
Highlight Division
Baltimore vs. Philadelphia, 10:30 a.m.
SUNDAY
PLAYOFFS
Burn Division (all games at Troy Park)
First round
GIRLS - No. 6 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 9:15 a.m.
GIRLS - No. 4 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 9:15 a.m.
BOYS - No. 6 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 9:15 a.m.
BOYS - No. 4 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 9:15 a.m.
Semifinals
GIRLS - No. 6/No. 5 winner vs. No. 1 seed, 8 a.m.
GIRLS - No. 4/No. 3 winner vs. No. 2 seed, 8 a.m.
BOYS - No. 6/No. 5 winner vs. No. 1 seed, 11:45 a.m.
BOYS - No. 4/No. 3 winner vs. No. 2 seed, 11:45 a.m.
Championship
GIRLS - No. 6 or No. 5/No. 1 seed winner vs. No. 4 or No. 3/No. 2 seed winner, 1 p.m.
BOYS - No. 6 or No. 5/No. 1 seed winner vs. No. 4 or No. 3/No. 2 seed winner, 2:15 p.m.
Command Division
First round
GIRLS at Blandair Park
No. 6 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 8 a.m.
No. 4 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 8 a.m.
BOYS at Troy Park
No. 6 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 9:15 a.m.
No. 4 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 9:15 a.m.
Semifinals
GIRLS at Blandair Park
No. 6/No. 5 winner vs. No. 1 seed, 10:30 a.m.
No. 4/No. 3 winner vs. No. 2 seed, 10:30 a.m.
BOYS at Troy Park
No. 6/No. 5 winner vs. No. 1 seed, 11:45 a.m.
No. 4/No. 3 winner vs. No. 2 seed, 11:45 a.m.
Championship
GIRLS at Blandair Park - No. 6 or No. 5/No. 1 seed winner vs. No. 4 or No. 3/No. 2 seed winner, 2:15 p.m.
BOYS at Troy Park - No. 6 or No. 5/No. 1 seed winner vs. No. 4 or No. 3/No. 2 seed winner, 3:30 p.m.
Highlight Division
(all games at Troy Park)
First round
BOYS - No. 6 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 9:15 a.m.
BOYS - No. 4 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 9:15 a.m.
GIRLS - No. 6 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 10:30 a.m.
GIRLS - No. 4 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 10:30 a.m.
Semifinals
BOYS - No. 6/No. 5 winner vs. No. 1 seed, 11:45 a.m.
BOYS - No. 4/No. 3 winner vs. No. 2 seed, 11:45 a.m.
GIRLS - No. 6/No. 5 winner vs. No. 1 seed, 1 p.m.
GIRLS - No. 4/No. 3 winner vs. No. 2 seed, 1 p.m.
Championship
GIRLS - No. 6 or No. 5/No. 1 seed winner vs. No. 4 or No. 3/No. 2 seed winner, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS - No. 6 or No. 5/No. 1 seed winner vs. No. 4 or No. 3/No. 2 seed winner, 4:45 p.m.