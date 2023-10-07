“There are 32 public high schools here, and probably only 12 of them field a baseball team,” he said. “Of those, only around eight of them will finish the full season due to eligibility issues. Of those 12, only around four of them have their own field on campus. No player that attended a city public school has been drafted by a Major League Baseball team over the last 23 years. In that same time span, there have been 40 or more players drafted that attended private schools or public schools in the surrounding counties. Our goal is for our kids to play baseball in college because over the last 20 years or so, up until a few years ago, Baltimore City Public Schools has only averaged about one player per year that went on to play in college.”