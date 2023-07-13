Autumn Lake Healthcare reserves entire upper deck for Sunday’s Orioles game

Autumn Lake Healthcare, a New Jersey-based operator of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, has purchased 12,000 tickets for Sunday’s Orioles game against the Marlins. The purchase reserves the entire upper deck at Camden Yards for the company’s employees.

An Orioles spokesman confirmed the purchase to The Baltimore Banner and that it’s the largest group the team has ever hosted at Camden Yards. Autumn Lake purchased the tickets for its employee family day, “due to the family-friendly environment Orioles baseball provides.”

The Baltimore Business Journal was first to report the buyer of the ticket block.

Rivka Heisler, the healthcare company’s regional director of employee experience, told the Business Journal the company is spending upwards of $500,000 “out of appreciation” for its employees. As part of the purchse, it is including an all-you-can eat package. In recent years, the company has rented out entire fairgrounds and Six Flags theme parks for its workers.

Autumn Lake Healthcare runs 38 facilities in Maryland, and has locations in New Jersey, Wisconsin, Connecticut and West Virginia.

Speculation about where the purchase originated from began to surface after Orioles fans with tickets in the upper levels were asked to move down to more expensive seats in the lower bowl at no cost, which is uncommon.

When contacted earlier this week by The Baltimore Banner about the seat switch for fans, an Orioles spokesman said: “We have a group attending Sunday’s game who had a tremendous response for tickets and required additional upper deck seating.”