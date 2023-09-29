Rebuild, complete: Orioles clinch AL East, win 100th game

Dean Kremer didn’t know much about the Orioles when, on a mid-July day over a week before the 2018 deadline, he was sent to the Baltimore organization along with four other Dodgers prospects.

Kremer was a West Coast kid, a California native playing in a farm system with only Western teams. He didn’t grow up going to Camden Yards and didn’t follow them at all. But he knew, of course, who Manny Machado was. And he understood right away the importance of the trade.

That day signified the start of the Orioles’ rebuild, when they shipped away their beloved stars to start over from scratch. Two 100-loss seasons would follow, the playoffs seeming like a distant dream.

But the Orioles had a plan, one that Kremer was part of from the start. He wasn’t the headliner of that trade, but five years later he’s the only one who remains. Other trades would follow and top draft picks would be acquired as the pieces of this team slowly started to come together.

Kremer is no longer just a part of the Machado deal. He is now the starter on Sept. 17, the day the Orioles clinched their first playoff berth since 2016.

On Thursday, Kremer again took the mound. He’s been inconsistent this season, but has been on when they needed him most. This time he pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings as the Orioles beat the Red Sox 2-0 to win the American League East, their first division title since 2014.

Kremer, and this team, have their own legacy now. And this was only the start.

From here, they head to the playoffs as the top seed in the American League. They will skip the first round and host the first game of the American League Division Series on Oct. 7 against the winner of the No. 4 and No. 5 seed wild-card series.

This Orioles team doesn’t have a big star or an expensive free agent. They were put together from the ground up, only four players remaining on the major league roster from before that 2018 trade. Anthony Santander is one of them. He hit a solo home run in the first, the only run the Orioles would need on Thursday.

They used DL Hall, a first-round draft pick, and Yennier Cano, a trade acquisition, out of the bullpen. Cionel Perez, a waiver pick-up, also came out in relief.

The final three outs were left to Tyler Wells, a Rule 5 draft selection. He was their best starter of the first half but was optioned shortly after due to arm fatigue.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

He missed the first celebration. He needed only 10 pitches to guarantee he wasn’t going to miss another. The final out secured, Wells clenched his fists and waited for the swarm of teammates to meet him to celebrate.