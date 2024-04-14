It took a bit longer than he, or anyone, anticipated.

But Jackson Holliday, in his 14th major league at-bat, finally has his first hit. After going 0-for-13 with nine strikeouts to start his career, he hit a single to right field in the seventh inning of the Orioles game against the Brewers on Sunday.

Camden Yards erupted after he landed safely at first, the crowd on its feet and the dugout on the edge to cheer him on. Holliday’s father, Matt, and Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr., sitting next to each other behind home plate, high-fived.

Holliday advanced to third on a Gunnar Henderson single, then scored when Adley Rutschman grounded into a double play. The run put the Orioles ahead 5-4.

Holliday, the No. 1 prospect in baseball, was called up to the majors to make his debut Wednesday against the Red Sox.

The Orioles sent him down to start the season, instead of having him make his debut on opening day, because they were facing five left-handed starters in their first nine games. That stretch complete, the team felt like now was the right time.

The team preached patience as he struggled in his first three games. On Sunday, in his fourth start, the Orioles got what they’ve been waiting for.

“The full expectation is that any young player, let alone a 20-year-old, which we haven’t seen in a long time, there’s some adjustment to be had at the major league level,” general manager Mike Elias said on Saturday. “I think we are already seeing a little bit of that. His pattern has been that of a very quick learner.”

Danielle Allentuck

danielle.allentuck@thebaltimorebanner.com

Danielle Allentuck

Danielle Allentuck covers the Orioles for The Baltimore Banner. She previously reported on the Rockies for the Denver Gazette and general sports assignments for The New York Times as part of its fellowship program. A Maryland native, Danielle grew up in Montgomery County and graduated from Ithaca College.

