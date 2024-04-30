The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

At the end of the year, whether the Orioles end with a trophy or suffer a playoff defeat along the way, this will be one of the series that will define the season.

This was the first edition of Orioles-Yankees, in front of a crowd of 23,184 on a steamy Monday night. It’s just another opponent, the team says, but the Yankees always bring out a competitive fire. They’ll meet 12 more times this season, but this one would set the tone.

The Orioles needed a win after dropping two of three to the Athletics, each loss by just a run. And they got just that, beating the Yankees 2-0. They scored on Gunnar Henderson’s lead-off home run — his 10th of the year, tying him with Mike Trout for most in MLB — then on an error in the bottom of the eighth.

The Orioles had Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, coming off one of the worst starts of his career when he allowed seven earned runs in 4 1/3 innings in Anaheim. Everything was off for him that night, from his fastball, which he missed down the middle, to his off-speed pitches, which caused the most damage.

He needed this to show that he’s not the pitcher he was a year ago, who would let one bad outing spill into another, leading to him being optioned after 10 starts. And he did, keeping the the Yankees scoreless in 5 2/3 innings as he threw a career-high 101 pitches. He allowed five hits and three walks but stranded all of the runners.

The real test for the Orioles, who were operating a one-run game without their closer Craig Kimbrel due to back tightness, would come after Rodriguez left the game. They passed it first to Cionel Pérez, activated that afternoon after a right oblique strain, who took over in the sixth with two runners on. Ryan Mountcastle saved the day there, coming up with the snag to end the inning.

Pérez again got the ball in the seventh and gave up a lead-off single, but managed to induce a force out and a ground out before he was replaced by Yennier Cano. Cano got the last out, then pitched a 1-2-3 eighth.

The Orioles had a two-run lead heading into the ninth, but this was where it all went wrong over the weekend against the A’s. Leads on Friday and Sunday evaporated, with Kimbrel blowing the save each time.

Cano got the ball again to start the ninth and match up against right-handed hitter Gleyber Torres. The strategy didn’t work as intended. Torres hit a single, and Cano was replaced by left-handed pitcher Danny Coulombe, who took the ball in the ninth inning for the first time this season.

Two quick fly outs and the fans at Camden Yards were on their feet chanting. Anthony Volpe hit a grounder to second base for the last out of the night and the save belonged to Coulombe, his first of the season.