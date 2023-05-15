Kyle Goon: Adley Rutschman fueled the Orioles’ resurgence. Now they just have to keep him around.

That is undoubtedly going to be a consideration for the front office, especially given Rutschman’s dedication to playing as much as possible: He’s played nearly 80% of his games as a catcher (as opposed to a DH). He’s gotten better this season as a right-handed batter, and the next step seems to be consistent power — if he starts launching 25 or more homers a season, that could be the factor that elevates him into a true franchise player. That might be the difference between the six-year, $73 million deal that Atlanta’s Sean Murphy signed in December, or the five-year, $115 million contract of Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto that is the current big-money watermark for catchers.