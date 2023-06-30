Mid-Atlantic Sports Network bolstered its Orioles broadcasts with the announced additions of two former Orioles and one local radio personality to the network’s in-game television experience.

For select games, the broadcast will include former outfielder Mike Devereaux and pitcher Brad Brach, the former an Orioles Hall of Fame member and the latter having earned his lone All-Star appearance as a member of the Orioles in 2016. Jason La Canfora, who hosts “Inside Access” on 105.7 WJZ-FM, is also joining.

Devereaux and Brach will serve as secondary analysts in the booth for select games, alongside Ben McDonald or Jim Palmer, each of whom is a former Orioles pitchers.

Devereaux was a member of the 2021 Orioles Hall of Fame class. He played in Baltimore from 1989 to 1994 and in 1996. Away from the Orioles, he earned the National League Championship Series MVP award with the Atlanta Braves in 1995 before winning a World Series.

Brach played in Major League Baseball for 11 years with six teams, including the Orioles from 2014 to 2018. In 2016, he earned an All-Star appearance and went on to record a 2.05 ERA. He finished his time with the Orioles with 32 saves and a 2.99 ERA in 288 games, and he retired in 2022.

La Canfora will serve as an in-game contributor and occasional host of the “O’s Xtra” pre and postgame shows. His first appearance was Sunday, and he told The Baltimore Banner he will return in July for select appearances throughout the regular season. La Canfora said he’s “fired up to be able to do it.”

La Canfora will remain as the host of “Inside Access,” he said, on top of his national podcast work through Audacy and wagering analysis for CBS SportsLine.