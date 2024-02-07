The Orioles are expected to complete a second major trade this offseason — although this one is of the beverage variety.

Coca-Cola products are set to come to Oriole Park at Camden Yards, according to a source with direct knowledge of the negotiations, replacing Pepsi as the ballpark’s soda provider. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal with Coca-Cola hasn’t officially been finalized.

Pepsi has long been a presence at Camden Yards, with its logo plastered on the outfield wall and its naming rights on the all-inclusive Picnic Perch club level seats. Pepsi’s name has been removed from the Orioles’ website promoting the Picnic Perch.

Pepsi also sponsored one of the most popular stadium giveaways in 2022 and 2023: the Orioles soccer jersey. That will change this year, with the jersey presented by Point Breeze Credit Union, according to the club’s promotion announcement. It will be available to the first 25,000 fans on Aug. 24 against the Houston Astros.

The stadium underwent a concession overhaul last season when Delaware North was replaced by Levy Restaurants. That change in concessions didn’t affect Baltimore’s deal with Pepsi at the time, however.

Baltimore’s exclusive partnership with PepsiCo, the parent company of Pepsi, began in 2019. The parties announced a multiyear partnership to make PepsiCo products the soft drink, bottled water, bottled coffee and energy drink of the Orioles, and they sold a variety of the brand’s drinks throughout the stadium.

Now, Coca-Cola is expected to add Camden Yards to its list of Major League Baseball stadiums. Nationals Park in D.C. already serves Coca-Cola, and Coca-Cola became the Milwaukee Brewers’ drink partner in 2022. MLB had formed an exclusive drink partnership with Coca-Cola in 2017, and at the time said 18 of the 30 clubs already served Coca-Cola, although that sponsorship ended after three seasons.

Coca-Cola has long been affiliated with athletic events, including the Olympics, NCAA and FIFA World Cup. And the soft drink is no stranger to the Orioles.

The company had a retro-style ad in Camden Yards when the stadium first opened in 1992 and its logo was on souvenirs for the 1993 All-Star Game. Cal Ripken Jr.’s Iron Man streak was celebrated with commemorative glass Coca-Cola bottles.

Ripken was also the star of a 2001 ad for the company, along with his daughter Rachel, to mark his pending retirement from baseball.