Later this month, fans will have the chance once again to meet some of their favorite Orioles at events around the Baltimore area.

The Orioles released details for the Birdland Caravan, with stops scheduled in 14 cities throughout Maryland. The list of players ranges from veterans Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and John Means to up-and-coming prospects, including the game’s No. 1 prospect in Jackson Holliday.

The Birdland Caravan will take place from Jan. 25-27. Several events require tickets (Topgolf, Bowlero and meet-and-greet photos) that will go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 9, at noon. Those can be purchased from the Orioles’ website.

The full list of players and coaches is subject to change, but the events should feature: Hays, Mullins, Means, Holliday, Keegan Akin, Cody Asche, Mike Baumann, Matt Borgschulte, Danny Coulombe, Colton Cowser, Ryan Fuller, Fredi González, DL Hall, Ryan Klimek, Coby Mayo, Tony Mansolino, Chayce McDermott, Ryan McKenna, Ryan Mountcastle, Joey Ortiz, Cade Povich, Grayson Rodriguez, Anthony Sanders, Dillon Tate, Nick Vespi, Jacob Webb, Tyler Wells, Jordan Westburg and Bruce Zimmermann.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Brandon Hyde, the reigning American League Manager of the Year, will also be at certain events. So, too, will Mike Elias, the general manager.

Catcher Adley Rutschman and infielder Gunnar Henderson, two of the team’s biggest stars, were not initially named as attendees.

Events begin Jan. 25 at Banditos Tacos & Tequila in Columbia, Maryland, where Hyde, Mountcastle and additional players yet to be named will make an appearance. Tickets for that event are not required, although there will be a limited capacity within the restaurant. It continues with a screening of 101: The Story of the 2023 Baltimore Orioles, a movie the team created, at The Charles Theatre in Baltimore. Tickets are $10 for the movie screening; fans will receive a Hyde-signed poster and proceeds go to the Y in Central Maryland.

On Friday, Jan. 26, there are multiple group photo opportunities with players before two happy hour events. Players and personnel will serve as guest bartenders at Guinness Open Gate Brewery (Hyde, Mayo, McDermott, Mullins) and Hopkins Farm Brewery (Elias, Hays, Povich, Westburg).

On Jan. 27, fans can test their golf skills next to Holliday, Akin, Baumann, Vespi and Zimmermann at Topgolf in Germantown, Maryland. To participate ticket packages are required, starting at $250 for a group of two and escalating to $675 for groups of six or an entire bay.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Bowlero in Timonium, Maryland, will also have opportunities to play near the Orioles. Hall, Irvin, McKenna, Tate and Wells will be there, and ticket packages include food and beverage.

The final day of Birdland Caravan also features two fan rallies, with one at South Hagerstown High School and another at Crofton High School. They do not require a ticket, just like the final happy hour events on Saturday, Jan. 27. There are two locations in downtown Catonsville: State Fare and El Guapo and The Basement Arcade Bar.

In Baltimore, UNION Craft Brewing will also have players in attendance — including Holliday, although he is still too young to consume any of the craft beer served.

For further details, check the Orioles website.