Orioles fans will be able to go sleep a little bit earlier next season.

The team announced on Tuesday that all weeknight games will begin at 6:35 p.m. Last season, the Orioles had an earlier first pitch for games before Memorial Day and after Labor Day, when school was in session, and a 7:05 first pitch the rest of the year. Now, they are expanding the 6:35 p.m. start in an effort to attract more families to weeknight games.

The move follows a trend across the league, with the Tigers, Phillies and Mariners making the change in recent seasons. All three saw a boost in attendance.

The Orioles 2024 home schedule will also feature a 7:05 p.m. slot for Friday games, 4:05 p.m. for Saturday and 1:35 p.m. for Sunday games. Mid-week day game times vary from 12:35 p.m. to 1:05 p.m.