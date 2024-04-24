The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — It didn’t matter where the defense positioned itself with Gunnar Henderson at the plate. It shifted to the right, it shifted in — no matter, the ball flew where the Angels weren’t.

This is just the 22-year-old’s second full season with the Orioles, and yet he has established himself as one of the premier hitters in the game. When asked Wednesday morning whether manager Brandon Hyde would like Henderson at some point to bat lower in the lineup rather than leadoff, Hyde emphasized that he wants to get Henderson as many plate appearances as possible. And. at the top of the lineup, the opportunities are plentiful.

So the Angels fielders stood and watched as the ball flew over their heads and out of the park, or down the left field line, or through the middle for another knock. Their pitchers, many of whom had the perceived advantage in a left-on-left matchup, shook their heads. Or they plunked him — accidentally, of course.

Henderson reached base all five times he came to the plate in Wednesday’s 6-5 Orioles victory against Los Angeles, which wrapped up the series in Baltimore’s favor. He was the centerpiece of an offense that has fired on all cylinders for much of the season, with five or more runs scored in 14 of 24 games.

With left-hander Tyler Anderson on the mound, Henderson went deep off a southpaw for a second straight game. On Tuesday, he launched a hanging curveball from left-hander Matt Moore, and on Wednesday, it was Anderson’s cutter that stayed too much in the zone. Henderson sent it over the wall.

Henderson doubled an inning later by poking an outside changeup the other way, taking advantage of all the room Los Angeles allotted him down the left field line. He scored on Adley Rutschman’s single.

And Henderson followed Jorge Mateo’s double in the sixth with two more runs batted in, this time looping a single over the infield off left-hander José Suarez.

“The way he’s been able to stay on the baseball vs. left-handed pitchers is much improved,” Hyde said. Last season, Henderson hit .210 against lefties. This season, in a smaller sample, Henderson’s average is up to .324 against them.

In addition, Henderson entered Wednesday with the second-highest average exit velocity in the majors at 96.3 mph. But he’s not alone in the fast offensive start.

Jordan Westburg extended his on-base streak to 14 games, and Colton Cowser walked three times. Although the Orioles stranded 12 baserunners and were 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position, they generated enough offense to support right-hander Dean Kremer and the hurlers behind him.

Kremer matched his career high in strikeouts and swings and misses with 10 and 18, respectively, but with all those punchouts and extended plate appearances, Kremer’s pitch count reached 101 in the sixth inning. And, after Mike Trout took an elevated fastball deep for a solo shot and Nolan Schanuel followed with a single, Hyde took Kremer out.

It was another strong display for Kremer, who — besides a stumble against the Milwaukee Brewers that included six earned runs — has proven steady to begin the year. He allowed two runs in his 5 2/3 innings, with the second scoring when reliever Jacob Webb conceded a two-run shot upon entering in Kremer’s place.

The success stemmed from a lively four-seam and cutter combination. When Kremer’s cutter is at its best — living on the edges of the zone — it can be elusive. He drew 12 swings against his cutter and earned seven whiffs with the pitch to go with 10 whiffs on his four-seam fastball.

Right-hander Yennier Cano allowed a solo homer to Zach Neto in the eighth inning, serving another mark against a bullpen that has largely struggled this road trip. Even with an unearned run against right-hander Craig Kimbrel, those struggles largely haven’t impacted the closer. He finished his 424th career save, tying John Franco for sixth all time.

What makes the Orioles offense so prolific is how a wide variety of characters chip in each game. Henderson, though, is a star, a recurring character who is reaching new heights almost daily.