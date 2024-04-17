The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Jordan Westburg always brushed off any feeling of concern regarding his power, because he knew, at some point, it would all arrive at once. He wouldn’t overcompensate in one way or another, swinging harder or with more launch angle in mind.

In the minors, for instance, Westburg was a force. He clubbed 18 homers in 67 games for Triple-A Norfolk last season, and his power was a constant in 2022. That year, Westburg was one of only six hitters in the minors with at least 25 homers and 35 doubles.

For as well as Westburg transitioned last year to the majors in other aspects, with a .260 average and solid defense, his first foray to the highest level didn’t include a power barrage. In 68 games, Westburg knocked three home runs.

In 16 games this year, Westburg already has four.

His latest came with a crack in the fourth inning, when Westburg swung at a first-pitch slider and launched the ball over the imposing left-field wall at Camden Yards for the first time in his career. It came in the Orioles’ high-flying 11-3 victory against the Minnesota Twins, in which Baltimore jumped all over right-hander Chris Paddack to secure a series win ahead of Wednesday’s finale.

Westburg scampered out of the box, and once the knock eclipsed the high fence, he slowed to a jog. He chugged from the newly minted Homer Hydration Station along with Cedric Mullins, who was on base for the homer. And with it, Westburg continued his torrent pace at the plate this homestand.

In five games here, Westburg recorded 10 hits with two doubles, two homers and six runs batted in. His season average is up to .316 with a .995 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Given an everyday opportunity with the Orioles, Westburg is proving he can produce on a daily basis.

He wasn’t alone, of course. The rest of Baltimore’s lineup erupted to tag Paddack for 12 hits and nine runs in 5 1/3 innings. The Orioles hit 11 balls that left their bats at 100 mph or faster, with eight of those landing for hits.

It began with James McCann’s RBI double in the second and continued with Gunnar Henderson’s two-run shot to right field in the second inning.

The spigot turned on full blast with that four-run third inning. Beside Westburg’s homer, Henderson notched another RBI with a single and Colton Cowser grounded out to plate another run. Cowser and Anthony Santander plated runs later in the game with additional knocks. To punctuate the effort, Ryan O’Hearn added a two-run shot in the eighth.

And in the eighth, catcher David Bañuelos made his major league debut. He’s a taxi squad catcher who was activated late today once right-hander Tyler Wells hit the injured list. He may well get optioned tomorrow to make room for a pitcher. But for at least one night, Bañuelos was a big leaguer.

Every batter in the Orioles’ starting lineup recorded a hit except for top prospect Jackson Holliday, who is still adjusting to life in the majors. After recording his first hit Sunday, Holliday is still waiting for a second. He worked his first walk Tuesday but also struck out two more times, bringing his total to 12 in six games.

Still, there was ample offensive support for right-hander Grayson Rodriguez. He wasn’t his sharpest, walking three Twins batters, but Rodriguez gave up just two runs in six innings. The 24-year-old struck out six, inducing most of his whiffs via the changeup.

Rodriguez also flashed his new, harder slider. Statcast, MLB’s advanced metric system, picks it up as a cutter. Rodriguez used the offering — which came in at 86.1 mph with 7.5 inches of horizontal sweep — to strike out Willi Castro.

But it was Westburg and his bat that stood out especially well Tuesday, carrying forward a strong start to his first full season in the majors. He already has more homers than he did last year in 52 fewer games. And there’s no slow-down in sight.