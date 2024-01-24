The Orioles pledged their support Wednesday for a Baltimore City Council bill that would ban the use of all tobacco and nicotine products at stadiums, including Camden Yards, within the city limits.

The Major League Baseball organization issued a statement noting that it will also ban the use of tobacco products at both of Baltimore’s Florida training complexes: Ed Smith Stadium Complex, which hosts spring training, and the Buck O’Neil Complex at Twin Lakes Park.

Additionally, the Orioles banned the use of tobacco products among staff members — including players — and the team said it will “offer professional services for any employee seeking help in breaking the addiction.”

“As an organization, our top priority is to ensure that we are always doing what is best for our club and our community,” said Orioles Executive Vice President of Public Affairs Kerry Watson in a statement. “That is why, after numerous conversations with our front office, coaching staff, and city officials, we have made the decision to support the City’s ban of tobacco products at stadiums throughout Baltimore.”

Smoking was first banned in all seated areas of Camden Yards in 1993. That ban was extended later to prohibit smoking and the carrying of lit tobacco products within 25 feet of the park, including at the B&O Warehouse and other outdoor spaces along the gates.

The Baltimore Ravens prohibit fans from bringing e-cigarettes into M&T Bank Stadium and have four designated smoking areas located 25 feet away from the stadium entry gates.

Baseball, more than any other sport, has had a long-standing connection to tobacco products. But MLB has attempted to rein in their use, issuing a partial ban in its 2016 collective bargaining agreement that didn’t allow any new players in the league to use smokeless tobacco. And in 1993, Minor League Baseball prohibited the use of all tobacco products for those players.

The move from Baltimore to ban all tobacco products is one most MLB cities have already undertaken. As of Jan. 1, 2023, the American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation reported that 24 of the 30 MLB ballparks prohibit smoking, including electronic cigarettes, inside the stadium. Sixteen stadiums in 2023 prohibited smokeless tobacco, too.

There are potential fines for players who do not abide by local tobacco and nicotine regulations in stadiums. According to a Fox Sports story in 2023, Orioles left-hander DL Hall said he uses Zyns — a type of nicotine pouch — as a way to break the habit of dip.

“They’re still definitely addictive because they have nicotine, but they don’t have the same harmful chemicals that tobacco has,” Hall told Fox Sports.

The ordinance would alter existing the city’s existing health code on tobacco usage, which prohibits smoking indoors. It would exempt products and devices approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

A memorandum from the city’s law department says that while state law regulates the packaging, sale and distribution of tobacco products, that doesn’t prevent local government restrictions on use in certain locations.

“As a lifelong fan of the team, I’m so grateful to have the support of the Baltimore Orioles on common sense public health legislation for Baltimore City,” Baltimore City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett, one of the bill’s sponsors, said in a statement.

“Tobacco use is a major public health threat that harms not only the users, but also the spectators and the athletes,” the Democrat (District 8) continued. “By removing the use of tobacco products at sporting events, we are sending a clear message that we value the health and well-being of our community. We are also setting a positive example for our youth, who deserve to enjoy sports in a tobacco-free environment.”

The ordinance states that any person who violates the provisions can be fined up to $500.

“Working in professional baseball, we each have a responsibility to continue to improve the game for the next generation,” Watson said. “We are proud to take this step and to continue to do our part in making our game and our community better for the next generation.”

Seven council members have signed on to the bill as sponsors.

The council’s Health, Environment, and Technology Committee held a hearing on the bill Wednesday morning.