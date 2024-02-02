The Orioles, reluctant to spend money for much of John Angelos’ tenure at the helm of the franchise, made their most luxurious trade on Thursday, acquiring former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes a day after news broke that billionaire David Rubenstein is leading a group to buy a stake in the team.

Burnes will be paid $15.6 million, the highest single-season salary for a player brought in since Angelos was designated the club’s control person in 2020. The timing, considering the Orioles’ recent track record, is auspicious. But this move was dune under the approval of Angelos, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said on a Zoom call with reporters on Friday, and is one that they have been working toward since the start of the offseason.

Angelos is still the control person until the sale, which still has to be approved by at least 75% MLB owners, is finalized.

“I’ve worked and continued to work very closely with him on everything since I’ve been here,” Elias said of Angelos. “He and I worked on this trade. It’s been brewing for months. The items in the news that have coincided with the timing is not part and parcel of the trade.”

This move does, however, usher in a new era for the Orioles. They are trading away two major-league ready players in left-handed pitcher DL Hall and infielder Joey Ortiz, in addition to a 2024 draft pick, in exchange for only one guaranteed year with Burnes. While Hall and Ortiz may not have earned an everyday role this year — Hall would likely be in the bullpen instead of the rotation and Ortiz was blocked in the infield — they both have the potential to be major contributors in the future.

Acquiring Burnes represents a win-now mentality.

“It’s a risky move, but I think it lines up for both sides,” Elias said.

They still do, however, get to keep their five top prospects, all of whom are under the age of 23, and should retain their ranking as the No. 1 farm system, in exchange for a pitcher who was at the top of their wish list. They went into the offseason hoping for a rotation upgrade, and Burnes, a three-time All-Star with a career ERA of 3.26, certainly checks that box.

Burnes will slot into a starter list that currently includes Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, John Means and Dean Kremer, with Tyler Wells and Cole Irvin also in the mix. Aside from Means, who missed most of the last two seasons after getting Tommy John surgery, the Orioles’ rotation is still inexperienced.

“It’s certainly not a necessity that you have a Cy Young caliber ace at the top of your staff but it sure is nice,” Elias said. “I expect that not only will he impact our team when he’s out there pitching, but I think his presence is going to radiate out to the rest of the staff in terms of picking up workload and then also the leadership component or the fixture component that we expect him to provide.”

With less than two weeks until pitchers and catchers report to spring training, Elias said they are not expecting to make another major splash to acquire a starting pitcher. And while this move may only help them this year — Burnes is set to hit to hit the open market after this season — there’s no way to know yet how an influx of cash from Rubenstein and his partnership group will change the way the Orioles do business.

“It would be very irresponsible for me to bake in more than he’s under contract for as we are calculating a trade,” Elias said. “We would look at the likelihood of someone recouping a comp pick if they went to free agency at the end of this season but this isn’t he nor I nor [agent] Scott Boras is thinking about right now.”