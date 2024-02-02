The Orioles’ lengthy search for a top-end starting pitcher came to a close Thursday night when they traded for former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers, a source confirmed to the Banner.

With Burnes’ addition, Baltimore appears to have checked off its largest offseason goal: add a top-end starting pitcher. Burnes, who is 29, has made three straight All-Star teams and is coming off a season in Milwaukee in which he threw to a 3.39 ERA with a 1.069 WHIP.

Left-handed pitcher DL Hall is going to Milwaukee in the deal, according to a second source. Infield prospect Joey Ortiz and the 34th pick of the 2024 MLB draft are also being sent to the Brewers, according to ESPN.

The Athletic first reported the trade.

Burnes holds a career ERA of 3.26 and won the National League Cy Young award in 2021. He has one year of team control left, making him a free agent after the 2024 season.

Last week, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said the Orioles had spoken to all 29 other teams in the league regarding trades. Elias said he didn’t think “there’s any bones about it” that Baltimore was better positioned to secure a high-level starting pitcher through a trade rather than the free agent market considering the Orioles’ prospect capital.

Elias said the Orioles were “probably being as aggressive as any team out there.”

In the last four seasons, Burnes has finished sixth, first, seventh and eighth in Cy Young voting. He immediately adds a veteran arm to the top of a Baltimore rotation that lacked experience last year and scuffled in the postseason. Now, Burnes is likely to head a rotation that features a mix of Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, John Means, Dean Kremer and Tyler Wells.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.