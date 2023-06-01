Orioles dismiss manager of team travel Spenser Clark

The Orioles dismissed Spenser Clark from his position as the manager of team travel Friday, Clark told The Baltimore Banner when reached Wednesday night. Clark had held the position, in which he coordinated Baltimore’s travel on road trips, since December 2021. The move came as a surprise, he said.

Clark’s day-to-day duties included a variety of responsibilities, from planning flights to making hotel arrangements to fulfilling individual player requests on the road.

“I can confirm I’m no longer with the team,” Clark said. “I can’t comment on the specifics on why, but I’m very proud of the work that I did while I was with the team and I look forward to future opportunities with another major league club.”

The Orioles declined to comment on the personnel decision.

According to the team’s website, Clark went from working under the purview of the baseball operations department last season to being listed as a member of the ballpark operations and security staff this year.

Clark graduated from Howard University in 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile, and the University of Georgia School of Law in 2019. He served as a clubhouse attendant and bat boy for three years with the Washington Nationals during his time at Howard, and he interned in the Major League Baseball commissioner’s office.

After working as an associate attorney for two years, Clark joined the Orioles.

“I can say that I had a great relationship with all the players, coaches and staff down in the clubhouse,” Clark said. “I wish them nothing but the best as they move forward this season.”

The Athletic first reported that the Orioles had parted ways with Clark and hired an interim replacement.