The Orioles have called off their fan rally at Camden Yards scheduled for Tuesday evening after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed due to a collision from a freighter.

With opening day scheduled for Thursday, Baltimore fans were gearing up for a chance to see their team practice at the stadium, as well as participate in a Q&A with general manager Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde. The event required a free ticket to attend and would have started at 6 p.m.

“In light of today’s tragedy, tonight’s open workout and rally for fans is cancelled,” the team said in a release. “Our thoughts are with Baltimore.”

In the early morning hours Tuesday, a cargo ship that lost power struck the Key Bridge, causing it to crumble into the Patapsco River. A search remains active for six missing construction workers. At least two people have been rescued, with one requiring hospitalization.

“We are devastated by the news of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, and send our thoughts and prayers to those impacted by this tragedy,” the Orioles said in an earlier statement. “We thank the brave first responders and the men and women actively working on rescue efforts. Baltimore, we’re a tight-knit and resilient city. Together we will get through this.”

The Ravens also issued a statement: “We are grateful for the first responders and local leaders who are on scene to lead the search and rescue efforts and to support those families who have been most directly impacted. We know that the Baltimore community will stand together in the aftermath of this tragic event.”