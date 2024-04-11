The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

BOSTON — Fresh off his major league debut in Boston, Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday is set to take the field at Camden Yards for the first time Friday.

If you were hoping to watch the game on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, like just about every other Orioles game, you may need to sign up for another streaming service. The game will be available only on Apple TV+.

A monthly subscription is $9.99 and can be canceled anytime. Users who are new to the streaming service can sign up for a free seven-day trial.

The game won’t be called by the voices Orioles fans are used to hearing. Alex Faust will do play by play, with Ryan Spilborghs as the analyst and Tricia Whitaker on the sideline.

Spilborghs has a connection with baseball’s No. 1 prospect. He played with Matt Holliday for four seasons in Colorado, and Jackson Holliday considered him one of his uncles. Jackson Holliday, who was only 3 when Spilborghs made his debut, was always in the clubhouse searching for a playmate.

“Usually it was me because he knew I was always down to play,” Spilborghs said. “Jackson would grab me, and I would go play baseball. I was his buddy.”

Spilborghs had no doubt Jackson Holliday would make it. What he wonders is just how good he can be.

“That’s the thing where we’re excited. Could he be the best player in baseball? Could he be the best player of the generation?” Spilborghs said.

For those who want to watch the milestone in person, the cheapest ticket available on the Orioles website is $23 before fees. The left field upper deck, which is typically closed except for special occasions, will be open.

The first 15,000 fans 15 and older will receive a Jackson Holliday debut T-shirt.

The game will be broadcast on local radio on 98 Rock FM/HD2 97.9 and WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM AM/101.5 FM. Geoff Arnold and Ben Wagner will be on the call.

Wagner will be making his Orioles debut after joining the broadcast crew from the Blue Jays.