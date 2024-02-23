SARASOTA, Fla. — The Orioles will have a new voice on their broadcasts this season.

Play-by-play announcer Ben Wagner will appear on TV and radio to call games. He was the radio voice of the Toronto Blue Jays for the past six years but did not have his contract renewed by Sportsnet. Before that, Wagner covered the Buffalo Bisons, Toronto’s Triple-A team, for 11 seasons.

Wagner will be joining a crew with familiar faces. Kevin Brown will again serve as the lead TV play-by-play broadcaster for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, with Geoff Arnold filling the same role for radio. Scott Garceau, Rob Long and Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer are returning to their roles at MASN, while Brett Hollander and Melanie Newman will contribute to radio and television broadcasts.

Former players Brad Brach, Mike Devereaux, Dave Johnson and Brian Roberts will serve as guest analysts throughout the season.

MASN will broadcast seven spring training games — all remotely — starting with Saturday’s opener against the Red Sox at 1:05 p.m. It could also be one of the last times Comcast customers can tune to Orioles games, because the network’s contract with the cable provider expires at the end of February.

Saturday’s game will also be on WBAL NewsRadio.