John Means to make his long-awaited return for the Orioles on Tuesday

BOSTON — It’s been a long, winding road for John Means. But on Tuesday he’ll finally reach his destination when he returns to the mound at Camden Yards.

Means will make his first start since April 13, 2022, as the Orioles take on the Cardinals. He’s spent the last 514 days on the injured list, after getting Tommy John surgery in May 2022 and suffering a back strain in May 2023 that set him back even further. He has a career ERA of 3.81.

“Looking forward to it,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “I know he’s excited and ready to go.”

Means was Baltimore’s best pitcher before he got injured, a bright spot during otherwise lean seasons. He was an All-Star and Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2019, and his no-hitter in 2021 was one of the few highlights of a 110-loss season.

But, for the past 17 months, Means has had to watch from the sideline as the team inched closer and closer to legitimacy. He’s stayed with the team as much as possible, getting a front-row seat to the turnaround while working through his rehab.

Now, he returns to a team that has the best record in the American League. He’ll take the mound again at the perfect time. The Orioles are on the cusp of clinching their first playoff berth since 2016. Their magic number is five, and they will guarantee a playoff spot if they win at least 95 games.

He is one of a handful of players who has been with the team since it tore everything down in 2018. And now he’ll finally get a chance to experience the other side of the rebuild.

“I just want to win the World Series, to be honest with you,” Means said.

If all goes well for Means, he should figure right into the Orioles’ playoff rotation in a grouping that could feature at minimum Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, Dean Kremer and now Means.

“This is going to be a lot of fun,” he said. “This is what we dreamed about for a while, so I’m glad to finally be a part of it.”

Means has been inching toward this return for the past month. He made his first rehab start Aug. 10 with Double-A Bowie, pitching three times with the team before heading to Norfolk, where he made an additional three starts. His outings got longer as he built up his pitch count, Means going five innings in his last two appearances.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

He said he expects there to be anticipation when he takes the major league mound again, but that he has no limitations anymore and he likes how his pitches are moving.

“I feel really good; the body feels good,” Means said. “I’m ready to go.”