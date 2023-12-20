After a months-long saga, the Orioles finally have a lease, signing a deal on Monday that keeps the team at Camden Yards for at least the next 15 years. Now, the club can start tapping into the $600 million available to them to renovate and upgrade the stadium.

It’s unclear when crews can start working on the upgrades — the first round of borrowing would have to happen by July 1, 2025 — and full details of the team’s plans are not yet available. The full lease, though, outlines a few of the things the ballclub hopes to accomplish, such as added social spaces, renovated clubhouses, and new video boards and sound systems.

Here are the upgrades the Orioles hope to make and examples from other MLB stadiums that offer an idea of what those changes might look like.

Social Spaces

The Orioles want to bring bars, clubs and even more bars to Camden Yards. They would:

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

♦ Remove left field upper deck seats and replacing it with social spaces, kid zones and a bar/outdoor restaurant.

The upper deck in left field is seldom used during the regular season, oftentimes blocked off except for weekends and major series. Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the White Sox, added two such bar areas to their 500 level sections last offseason.

DENVER, CO - JUNE 25: A general view of the Colorado Rockies "The Rooftop" during the Colorado Rockies v the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on June 25, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Rockies defeated the Diamondbacks 11-6. (Photo by Bart Young/Getty Images) (Bart Young/Getty Images)

Or, it could look like the Rooftop at Coors Field in Colorado, a 38,000 square foot area in the upper right field. This two-story terrace includes standing room only areas, a bar and VIP cabanas.

The Orioles could also use the B&O Warehouse and try to replicate what the Padres did at Petco Park with the four-story Western Metal Supply Co. building, which the stadium was built around. San Diego added a team store, private suites, a loft restaurant and bar, and rooftop seating to the historic building the stadium’s left field.

♦ Removing seats below the main scoreboard to expand the Flag Court to create a centerfield bar/hospitality area.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

This standing room only area is expected to grow, with the Orioles perhaps building off what the Twins have at Target Field. Minnie & Paul’s is a Twins-themed pub located directly under the centerfield signage depicting the franchise’s retro logo.

♦ Adding a season plan member lounge and restaurant.

The Yankees have a version of this, allowing certain tiers of season ticket holders access to their most exclusive lounges.

♦ Addition of a field-level restaurant.

This likely will be a part of some kind of home plate club, like the Lexus Club at Globe Life Field. This area at the Rangers stadium has an interior portion with full service bar as well as food and beverage service at customers seats.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Renovated clubhouse level

The Orioles home and visitor clubhouses have fallen behind the rest of the league, but renovation and expansion of both of these areas are included in the new lease.

The Blue Jays recently enhanced their clubhouse, adding a 7,900 square-foot weight room that includes brand new equipment, a cardio theater, a turf track that stretches 48 yards, and meditation and recovery spaces. They also added a barbershop and a two-story family room that includes a socializing area on one floor and a play room on the other. The Orioles, by comparison, have a small childcare area and a bare family room.

The clubhouses at historic Fenway Park also got a spruce up for the 2023 season, the team adding custom maple lockers, new lighting and sound systems, and 16 TVs. They also renovated the coaches locker rooms and added a women’s one, both of which include food and beverage stations, private restrooms and the same maple lockers and TVs as the main clubhouse.

Improved video boards and sound systems

If you’ve been to a game at Camden Yards in recent years, you know it can be hard to both hear the public address announcer and see the small video boards. Both of those are expected to be renovated.

While the sound system isn’t flashy, the video board upgrades could be. It probably won’t be as big as the one at the New York Mets’ Citi Field — they claim their 17,400-square foot LED screen is the largest in baseball — but there is space for it to grow.