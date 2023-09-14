Ryan Mountcastle leaves Orioles game with injury

Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle left Wednesday’s series finale against the Cardinals with left shoulder discomfort.

Mountcastle fouled off a pitch in the first inning, grimacing after the swing. The at-bat resulted in a walk, and Mountcastle was examined at first base by team medical officials. He lifted his shoulder and maneuvered it in different directions before deciding to stay in the game. He played defense in the second and third before he was replaced by Ramon Urías.

If Mountcastle has to sit out for any period of time, it’ll leave a big dent in the Orioles’ lineup. He missed most of June with vertigo, returning in July right before the All-Star break. Since then, he’s hit .328 with seven home runs, splitting time as a first baseman and designated hitter.

Ryan O’Hearn, who has emerged as one of the key parts of the Orioles’ offense, can become the primary first baseman if needed. Urías also has limited experience at that position — he’s played 11 career games there.

The Orioles’ minor league options at first base are limited, but Coby Mayo, their No. 4 prospect, can play both corner infield spots. He’s hit .286 with 27 home runs with Triple-A Norfolk this season. If they needed to place Mountcastle on the injured list, they could also bring up a player at a different position to take his spot, such as utility infielder Joey Ortiz or outfielder Colton Cowser. Both have seen limited time in the majors this year.