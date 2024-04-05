The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The first two series of the Orioles’ season have featured a bit of everything.

The Orioles scored nine runs before recording an out in one inning, blew a save but then salvaged a win with a walk-off and saw dazzling strikeout displays from starting pitchers. And this is only the start.

Baltimore has 156 regular-season games to play, continuing Friday with a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Despite the small sample from which to draw, these are the early trends and takeaways from a week of Orioles baseball.

Jordan Westburg is an everyday player (for now)

Infielder Jordan Westburg has been in each of the six lineups manager Brandon Hyde has written out thus far. That’s no guarantee Westburg remains an everyday player but, at least to begin, that’s how Baltimore views the 25-year-old.

Westburg played more of a platoon role last year after he was called up to the majors for his debut. There was difficulty in adjusting to that, Westburg admits, because he wanted to produce at the highest level for a team making a pennant push.

Westburg feels more grounded this season. He knows what the major league routine is like, and he hopes that helps him continue a strong start.

“Playing more often, maybe the bat heats up and you can get into a rhythm, but it’s baseball, so I could go into a cold stretch at any time,” Westburg said. “Hopefully it helps. Hopefully, like you said, I can kind of get into a rhythm. I certainly feel more comfortable up here and I think, if my role changes back into a platoon, I’ll still be more comfortable.”

Westburg’s start includes a two-run, walk-off home run this week against the Kansas City Royals. The Mississippi State product flashed that kind of power often in the minors, with 18 homers in 67 games at Triple-A last year. But, in 68 games for the Orioles, he hit just three long balls.

Westburg has said he’s more focused on making solid contact through the middle or to the opposite field. He expects more power to appear, and early on it has.

Corbin Burnes can battle

The Orioles have seen right-hander Corbin Burnes at his best and at his shakiest this season. And both outings, all things considered, were strong — they gave his team a chance to win.

The first came opening day, when Burnes struck out 11 Los Angeles Angels hitters. The next came after a five-hour rain delay Wednesday, when Burnes struck out fewer than four batters for just the 10th time in 108 career starts.

Burnes still drew 13 whiffs, even with nine hits against him and three strikeouts. But his guile kept the Royals to two runs, well within striking distance for a comeback.

If that’s a rough outing for Burnes, the Orioles will feel great when he steps on the mound each week.

Colton Cowser is the fourth outfielder

General manager Mike Elias’ preference is not to call up a prospect until he’s guaranteed to be an everyday starter. That played a role in why infielder Jackson Holliday started the season at Triple-A Norfolk; Elias wanted more evidence Holliday could produce against left-handers.

Outfielder Colton Cowser, however, made the opening day roster and appears set for the role and responsibilities of a true fourth outfielder. That is, he’ll pinch hit when the timing is right, serve as a defensive replacement and won’t start frequently.

Cowser, 24, is Baltimore’s fourth-ranked prospect, according to Baseball America. When he arrived last year amid a push for the postseason, Cowser’s opportunities were more scattered than he’d experienced before, and in 26 games he hit .115 before he was demoted.

Cowser is playing sparingly again (he’s started once and has eight plate appearances in six games). But he has four hits and two doubles — an early sign that he can handle the irregularity if his role remains this way throughout the season.

Ramón Urías will feel pressure if he continues to struggle

There’s no reason to read too far into statistics from one week of games, but with several prospects posting ridiculous batting lines for the Tides in Triple-A, there will be increased pressure on players in Baltimore to perform.

One of those players is infielder Ramón Urías. His defensive acumen at third base is evidenced by a Gold Glove award in 2022, and Urías can play second and first base, too. But his batting has gotten off to a slow start: Urías is 0-for-13 to begin the year.

Elias is not one to make a snap decision. But as Connor Norby, Coby Mayo and Holliday continue to put up eye-popping numbers in the minors, questions may be asked about Urías’ long-term prospects with the Orioles.

More late-game magic?

The Orioles were masters of the comeback last year, with 48 come-from-behind wins (tied with the Cincinnati Reds for the most in MLB). Through six games this year, they have three comeback wins.

Two of those came in walk-off fashion, with Westburg’s homer and catcher James McCann’s two-run single.