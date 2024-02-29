FORT MYERS, Fla. — Enrique Bradfield Jr. is fast.

Like really fast.

As a kid, he had an advantage in every backyard game, easily beating everyone due to his pure, natural speed. It’s what got him to Vanderbilt — he clocked a 6.3 60-yard dash in 2019 prior to his senior year of high school — and how he made a name for himself on one of college baseball’s premier teams, going a perfect 46-for-46 in steal attempts during his sophomore season.

It’s also what attracted the Orioles to him. The team picked him No. 17 overall in the 2023 draft in large part due to his 80-grade run and field tools, the highest score on the scouting scale.

Being fast, though, is not as much of an asset as it used to be. The game has changed, power now a bigger draw than agility. But there’s still room for a guy like Bradfield, and this old-school trick may be just the thing he needs to get to the major leagues.

He and the Orioles are getting an early glimpse at what that may look like. Bradfield, less than a year into his professional career, has been a steady fixture so far in Orioles spring training games. Although Bradfield was not invited to major league camp, he’s gotten the chance to play in three of the Orioles’ first four games, coming in as a pinch-runner and taking over late innings in centerfield.

“He’s played some great defense,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “He’s made two or three really great catches, showcasing his speed in the outfield. I heard that he was a plus defender, he’s been showing that so far.”

His athleticism has been on display on the base paths, such as when Bradfield easily out-raced a throw to first to secure a single.

Bradfield, fresh off his junior season at Vanderbilt, breezed through three minor league levels after getting drafted last July, ending the year in High-A. He stole 25 bases in 25 games, hitting .291 with 26 walks.

“I thought it was a great experience to get out there, to meet the guys in the organization and to start seeing the way the Baltimore Orioles, what we do as an organization,” Bradfield said of his first taste of professional baseball. “Learning about the processes to get ready for the big leagues ... at each level it intensifies.”

He’s naturally fast, but he knows, if it’s going to be his calling card, that he has to keep developing his skill set. As he moved up levels, the strength training, speed and agility work intensified.

“It definitely is something I have worked on and I do work on quite a bit,” he said. “I’m just trying to enhance it and become more consistent, find different ways to create an advantage to me.”

On game day mornings, he gets the opportunity to work out on the backfields with Austin Hays and other major leaguers. He met most of them when he traveled to Camden Yards after being drafted, but this is his first chance to sit down and pick their brains.

“It was a great conversation, just trying to learn about his journey as well,” Bradfield said of talking with Hays. “Hearing him talk about his story and how long he’s been here, how long he’s been playing baseball has been awesome.”

Bradfield likely won’t make it to the majors this year, with him probably starting the year back in High-A or up a level to Bowie, but 2025 is the target. It could be perfect timing — Cedric Mullins will be a free agent after that season, and the Orioles could be in need of additional centerfield depth.

There are other prospects who can fill that spot, such as Colton Cowser, who debuted a year ago. But Bradfield is keeping in his own lane.

The fast one.