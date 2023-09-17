Orioles beat Rays in fitting fashion after clinching playoff spot

The Orioles didn’t need to do this.

They didn’t need to play into the 11th, to strain their bullpen and tire out their players ahead of a seven-game road trip. They had already clinched their playoff spot, their first since 2016, 40 minutes earlier thanks to the Guardians beating the Rangers 9-2.

But it wouldn’t be the 2023 Orioles if they didn’t make things more challenging than they had to be. And it wouldn’t be the 2023 Orioles if they didn’t have at least a little magic.

The Orioles and Rays, battling it out for a division title, played into the 11th inning. Baltimore, as it has done 93 other times this season, came out on top. This time, 5-4, which puts the Orioles two games ahead of the Rays in the AL East.

Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn is greeted by second baseman Adam Frazier after scoring a run. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

It was only fitting that it was a player who had been through the lowest of lows who came up in the biggest moments. Austin Hays has seen the despair and the empty stands.

On Sunday, with the stadium packed and the Orioles down by one, he hit the single to start the rally in the bottom of the ninth. The smile on his face as he turned toward the dugout was a look of pure joy.

Then Adam Frazier, one of the Orioles’ only free agent signings, drove Hays in.

The game was tied at 3.

To the bottom of the 10th, after the Rays had gone back ahead by a run. But once again the Orioles didn’t back down. Adley Rutschman is the heart of the team. Everything changed after he made his debut in May 2022, the Orioles going 159-111 since that moment with a succession of top prospects following him to the majors.

On Sunday, Rutschman, who already hit a solo homer in the eighth, ignited the Orioles once again. With Aaron Hicks stationed on second as the automatic runner, Rutschman hit an RBI single to send in the tying run.

The crowd stayed on its feet, their hats turned upside down as a rallying cry, into the bottom of the 11th. Ryan O’Hearn, one of their most powerful hitters, went small ball, bunting to send Rutschman from second to third.

Then came Cedric Mullins, one of three position players, along with Hays, to survive the rebuild. He hit it high to center. Rutschman dashed home after it was caught, his teammates flooding the field to mob Mullins.

“I knew I had it good enough, but I didn’t know if it was going to drop or not,” Mullins said. “Turn out, it didn’t matter. We got the win. It felt amazing.”

Mullins threw his helmet into the air, rejoicing for a moment alone before the rest of the team caught him. “Let’s go O’s” chants rang out from a fan base that has been yearning for this moment.

The Orioles had done it. They beat the Rays 5-4. They are going to the postseason for the first time since 2016, and they did it in a way that only the 2023 Orioles could.