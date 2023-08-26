Orioles to call up lefty pitcher DL Hall as team awaits evaluation of Bautista

Flame-throwing left-hander DL Hall is on his way to Baltimore, a source tells The Baltimore Banner, with the expectation the 24-year-old prospect will provide bullpen cover as the Orioles wait on an evaluation of All-Star closer Félix Bautista.

Bautista departed Friday’s win against the Colorado Rockies with two strikes and two outs in the ninth inning of a save situation. Manager Brandon Hyde said Bautista felt arm discomfort on his final pitch. Hall’s call-up doesn’t necessarily mean Bautista is set for an injured list stint; Hall could provide momentary relief while the Orioles opt to make an alternate roster move.

Hall hasn’t appeared in the majors since he was the 27th-man for a double header in April. The Valdosta, Georgia native made his debut last season as a starting pitcher before transitioning to the bullpen, where he excelled down the stretch with one run against him in his final 8 2/3 innings.

This season has been more tumultuous for Hall, though. Lower back discomfort at the start of spring training slowed his early season progression, and in June, the Orioles opted to send Hall back to Sarasota, Florida, with the goal of gaining strength on a regimen he couldn’t follow while also starting games.

Away from the spotlight, Hall built his velocity back. When he left Triple-A Norfolk for Sarasota, Hall’s fastball velocity averaged at 93.5 mph — below the 96.2 mph average on his four-seamer during limited time in Baltimore last year. But since returning to Triple-A, Hall’s fastball is once more in the 96 to 98 mph range.

With it has come a series of strong appearances. He returned at the beginning of August, and in 7 2/3 innings across six appearances, Hall struck out 18 batters and allowed four walks, three hits and two runs.

Hall figured to be part of the Orioles’ late-season plans regardless of any injuries. On Sept. 1, the major league active roster expands, allowing one additional position player and pitcher. His arrival, though, coincides with concern over Bautista.

Bautista has been one of baseball’s best pitchers — let alone relievers — this season, pushing the closer into Cy Young Award consideration. He has 33 saves, a 1.48 ERA and a 0.918 WHIP.

Should Bautista be unavailable for save situations going forward, the bullpen construction for Hyde will be vastly different than it has for the better part of two seasons. Right-hander Yennier Canó would be the logical replacement, moving from his set-up role into the ninth inning. But Hall, with his high velocity, could also be a consideration for late-game, high-leverage situations.