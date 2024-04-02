The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Of all the Ravens’ position groups that appear uncertain at the moment — and there are several — the offensive line is by far the most concerning.

Baltimore will have two new starters at guard and a new right tackle in 2024. But Eric DeCosta can take solace in the fact that this year’s crop of NFL draft prospects is stacked with quality offensive linemen.

After discussing the departure of outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer explain why a tackle could make sense for the Ravens’ first-round pick. Then they chat with Trench Warfare’s Brandon Thorn about which offensive line prospects make the most sense for Baltimore.

Tune in live at 11 a.m.