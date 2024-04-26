The Ravens are expected to plug away at their roster holes with their two Day 2 picks (Nos. 62 and 93)

The Ravens waited until just before midnight to make their first draft pick Thursday night. After almost four hours of waiting, they selected Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins at No. 30 overall.

General manager Eric DeCosta should be busier Friday. The Ravens are expected to plug away at their roster holes with their two Day 2 picks (Nos. 62 and 93). Here are 20 players they could target at positions of need — cornerback included — from early in the second round to late in the third. Players are ordered by their ranking on Arif Hasan’s consensus big board.

Offensive line

BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia (No. 43): While disappointing for the player, the fact that Suamataia fell to the second round is a stroke of luck for those in search of offensive linemen. Should he fall all the way to the back end of the second round, he’d be pretty much a no-brainer for the Ravens. Although raw, the tackle is an impressive athlete and is 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds. While he might not be a star right away, he has the ceiling of a standout starter. With his power and explosiveness, he was strong in the run-blocking game. He has more to learn in pass protection, but his footwork provides a good base.

UConn’s Christian Haynes (No. 57): Another work in progress, Haynes has the build of a future starting guard: power in his lower body for leverage and long arms for blocking. Although he’s on the shorter side at 6-2, Haynes weighed in at 315 pounds. He sometimes loses his balance and gets sloppy with his hands, but he’s a smart player with four years of starting experience. Haynes is especially impressive when he’s bull rushing players into the ground. His strength is zone blocking, but he has room to grow in gap schemes.

Houston’s Patrick Paul (No. 61): At 6-7, 315 pounds, Paul will attract suitors from NFL front offices for his size alone. But his size also allowed him to win at the lower levels without focusing on fundamentals. From his stance to his footwork, he could stand to improve — and he did, from 2022 to 2023, a good sign for his development. He’s better in pass protection than against the run (Pro Football Focus says he lacks a mean streak), but he has the build to make it.

Notre Dame’s Blake Fisher (No. 87): During his two years as a starting right tackle, Fisher proved solid in both run and pass blocking. At 6-6 and 312 pounds, he won a lot of battles with his power. However, he needs to improve technically, with his late get-off putting him at a disadvantage. He lacks consistency, but he has the potential to become a starter.

Boston College’s Christian Mahogany (No. 93): “Barrel-chested,” as PFF put it, Mahogany has plenty of power to make way for the run. Although he lacks consistency, Mahogany showed he can make corrections. He offset a bad start by fixing his technique midseason. His technique is lacking in pass protection, but NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein’s describes him as a “mauler” with potential.

Wide receiver

Michigan’s Roman Wilson (No. 53): The 5-11 Wilson would be a bargain at No. 62 because, according to PFF, he’d probably go much higher in a year with less depth in at the position. Wilson can kick his speed into another gear, which makes him a deep-ball threat. He also attacks the middle of the field but needs to improve his production with the ball after the catch. If he improves his route running, he can find success with his speed and explosiveness.

Washington’s Ja’Lynn Polk (No. 62): With solid hands and a willingness to play through contact, Polk has a talent for making tough catches. His technique, in running and catching, could use work, and he lacks acceleration, but he runs routes well. Polk has good body control and focus, so he stands out at the catch point. At 6-2, Polk would also add more size to the room.

Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley (No. 69): Corley is relatively new to the position, having started his career at running back. That leaves him with room for improvement in his route-running ability and in making contested catches — but once he has the ball, he has great vision and ability to extend the play. He also has strong hands and an ability to play through contact. He’s raw, but he has upside.

Alabama’s Jermaine Burton (No. 92): Burton played for two of the SEC’s top teams, Georgia and Alabama. He’s quick and he’s got speed, although it’s not elite, and he plays a smooth game. He’s also competitive, bringing a fire to the field that can be a help or a hindrance, depending on how well he can control it. He runs a good route tree, and he has the strength to make catches in traffic. His tape is more impressive than his stats — he wasn’t always targeted, and some of his targets were not catchable, but he got open and contributed in other ways. Still, character concerns could tank his stock.

UCF’s Javon Baker (No. 95): Baker would fit well in an offense that already has Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. At 6-1, 208 pounds, he’d add size the Ravens are missing and give them a potential “X” receiver. Baker doesn’t have great deep speed, but he understands how to use his route running to create separation. There are inconsistencies in his form and focus, but he has the potential to be a contributor.

Edge rusher

Chris Braswell of St. Frances and Alabama pairs his impressive burst off the line of scrimmage (4.6-second 40-yard dash) with a diverse pass rush arsenal. (Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Alabama’s Chris Braswell (No. 54): The Baltimore native and former St. Frances star had a breakout 2023 alongside No. 17 overall pick Dallas Turner, finishing with eight sacks and a team-high three forced fumbles. The 6-3, 251-pound Braswell started just two games over his Crimson Tide career, but he averaged nearly 44 defensive snaps per game last season. He pairs his impressive burst off the line of scrimmage (4.6-second 40-yard dash) with a diverse pass rush arsenal, including an effective long-arm move. Braswell’s smaller frame limits him as a run defender, but his special teams production (two blocked kicks at Alabama) could be an asset.

Western Michigan’s Marshawn Kneeland (No. 60): Kneeland was a dark-horse first-round possibility, and he probably won’t last long Friday. Despite unimpressive sack production — he never reached five sacks in any of his five seasons at Western Michigan — Kneeland has traits that would endear him to a defense like the Ravens’: good size (6-3, 267 pounds), a nonstop motor, long arms (84th percentile among edge rushers) and an aptitude for playing in space. With a more nuanced pass rush plan, he could be a fun chess piece.

Penn State’s Adisa Isaac (No. 66): No. 21 overall pick Chop Robinson got all the first-round buzz this spring, but Isaac was the more productive Nittany Lions pass rusher last season, finishing with a team-high 7.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. As a pass rusher, Isaac has few elite traits but a well-rounded game. He can win with his burst off the line of scrimmage, his power, his bend and his effort. As a run defender, though, the 6-4, 247-pound Isaac can be swallowed up by some offensive tackles. Until his technique and strength improve, Isaac could be limited to a situational role.

Kansas’ Austin Booker (No. 85): The Ravens have done their homework on Booker, hosting him for an in-house visit this month. Their first-year inside linebackers coach, Mark DeLeone, also spent the past two years as an analyst for the Jayhawks’ defense. Booker is one of the most inexperienced defenders in this class — he played just 23 defensive snaps over his first two seasons at Minnesota, according to PFF, before playing 482 last season at Kansas — but his high-impact potential is clear. He had eight sacks in 2023, using his length, bend and impressive mix of pass rush moves to unbalance offensive tackles. He also graded well as a run defender despite his lean frame (6-4 1/2, 240 pounds).

Houston Christian’s Jalyx Hunt (No. 140): Hunt’s stock has skyrocketed over the past few months. A year ago, the former Cornell safety was coming off an encouraging debut season as a hybrid outside linebacker at Football Championship Subdivision school Houston Christian. On Monday, he was rated the draft’s No. 66 overall prospect by NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. The 6-4, 252-pound Hunt won Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors last season after posting 6.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. He has explosive traits (4.64-second 40), but the transition to NFL-level competition will be challenging.

Cornerback

Georgia’s Kamari Lassiter (No. 50): Lassiter was linked to the Ravens as a potential first-round pick before the NFL scouting combine, but his draft buzz quieted after he opted not to run in Indianapolis and later posted a slow 40 at his pro day (4.64 seconds). The 5-11 1/2, 186-pound Lassiter, a two-year starter at outside cornerback for Georgia, was airtight in coverage last season. He allowed just 15 catches on 39 targets (38.5% catch rate) for 136 yards and no touchdowns, according to PFF, and was called for one penalty all year. Teams will have to weigh how much his instincts and football IQ compensate for his lack of long speed.

Michigan’s Mike Sainristil (No. 52): Even with Jim Harbaugh back in the NFL and Mike Macdonald lured away to Seattle, the Ravens should know the Wolverines’ program well — especially on defense. First-year defensive backs coach Doug Mallory spent the past three years as a defensive analyst for the Wolverines. Sainristil, a former high school teammate of Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely, was a two-time team captain and one of the nation’s most productive cornerbacks last season, finishing with six interceptions and two pick sixes. At 5-9 and 182 pounds, Sainristil is expected to remain in the slot, but he was a reliable run defender despite starting his college career as a wide receiver.

Rutgers’ Max Melton (No. 65): Melton stamped himself as a likely second-round pick with a good week of practices at the Senior Bowl and an impressive showing at the scouting combine, where he ranked in the 83rd percentile or better among cornerbacks in the 40-yard dash (4.39 seconds), vertical jump and broad jump. The 5-11, 187-pound Melton showed a knack for finding the ball at Rutgers, posting eight interceptions and blocking four punts over the past three years. He has inside-out versatility, but he needs to clean up his tackling ability and limit his penalties in coverage.

Kentucky’s Andru Phillips (No. 96): Phillips won’t stand out because of his size (5-11, 190 pounds) or his speed (4.48-second 40) or his ball production (zero career interceptions in 38 games). But he’s sticky and smart in coverage, whether he’s playing in the slot or outside, whether he’s in zone or in man. Phillips is also a hard-nosed run defender with proven special teams experience. Phillips fared well at the Senior Bowl, but he could start his career as more of a developmental prospect.

Baltimore native Cam Hart helped hold No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. to just three catches for 32 yards in Notre Dame’s win over Ohio State last season. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Notre Dame’s Cam Hart (No. 102): The Ravens like bigger cornerbacks, and the 6-3, 202-pound Hart is one of the biggest in the class. The Baltimore native, a former roommate of Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton at Notre Dame, helped hold No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. to just three catches for 32 yards in a win over Ohio State last season. Hart’s length can be a nuisance for receivers in press coverage, and he has solid straight-line speed (4.5-second 40). But he had just two interceptions in 48 games (33 starts) and there’s some stiffness to his game.