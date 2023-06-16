Ravens roster projection: As minicamp ends, GM Eric DeCosta has ‘scary’ team with some glaring questions

The 2023 Ravens haven’t won a game yet, but at least they aren’t offseason losers. Far from it. As fears of roster upheaval faded this spring, the team emerged with its franchise quarterback signed long-term, its receiving corps upgraded and its talented defense kept mostly intact.

“On paper, man,” cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Thursday, “we look very scary.”

And deep, too. With mandatory minicamp over, Ravens officials will head into the NFL’s summer break with only a handful of spots on the team’s 53-man roster up for grabs. Training camp, which starts in late July, could shake up the depth chart. So could preseason injuries and free-agent signings.

For now, though, general manager Eric DeCosta’s roster outlook has settled somewhat. Here’s how it could shake out by Week 1.

Offense (24)

Quarterback (2): Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

Under a new NFL rule, teams can designate an emergency quarterback on game days, allowing them to be activated if the team’s two primary quarterbacks are injured. Of course, for the Ravens to have, say, Josh Johnson as an option, they’d first have to have him on their 53-man roster; practice squad players can’t be designated. Neither can practice squad call-ups.

The Ravens will be mindful of the rule change. After all, according to coach John Harbaugh, executive vice president Ozzie Newsome was the one who first proposed it. But rarely does a team lose two quarterbacks in one game. If Jackson is healthy and Huntley’s throwing shoulder, hampered by tendinitis last year, is in good shape entering the season, a two-quarterback approach seems most likely. There are more pressing roster needs elsewhere.

Running back (3): J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill

Dobbins’ apparent unhappiness with his contract situation has thrust his roster spot into some uncertainty. A detente seems inevitable, though. How many other teams would covet him? Dobbins has played in just 23 career games and has one year left on his contract. Beyond that, how many other offenses would offer a better showcase for his talents? Jackson makes every running back’s life easier, and the Ravens could have a top-five offensive line in 2023.

Elsewhere, the group is in solid enough shape. Edwards was limited in minicamp, but he’s expected to be fully cleared by training camp. Hill, meanwhile, had a steady week as the Ravens’ temporary RB1. If the team needs another back, undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell impressed throughout the offseason with his acceleration.

Wide receiver (6): Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Devin Duvernay, Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace

Minicamp didn’t inspire much faith in the top of the Ravens’ projected wide receiver rotation, but it at least revealed some depth near the bottom of it. Agholor was the team’s most consistent wide receiver over the past two weeks of practices, and Duvernay has been steady since returning from a broken foot. Wallace had a quiet minicamp on offense, but he’s proven his value on special teams. If Bateman and Beckham can stay healthy, and offensive coordinator Todd Monken can find ways to get Flowers touches, this group can be the Ravens’ best ever at the position.

Injuries, as always, could open a spot or two. With a strong training camp, Laquon Treadwell could force his way into the mix. Despite his late arrival in Baltimore, the former first-round pick had a handful of impressive catches in minicamp. James Proche II, meanwhile, faces a steeper climb, especially if he’s not needed on special teams. Shemar Bridges, a preseason standout last year, wasn’t cleared for team drills in minicamp. Undrafted rookie Dontay Demus, a former Maryland star, needs to show more to get onto the roster bubble.

Tight end/fullback (4): Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Patrick Ricard

With Likely and Kolar both impressing this offseason, the only real mystery entering training camp is Ricard’s timetable for a return. Harbaugh said Thursday that the Pro Bowl fullback, who underwent offseason hip surgery, will start camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list. Still, Ricard isn’t expected to be out for long. In his absence, fullback/tight end Ben Mason has earned valuable repetitions and shown impressive receiving chops.

Undrafted rookie Travis Vokolek could be a dark-horse candidate for a roster spot. In his stops at Rutgers and Nebraska, the 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight end never had more than 240 receiving yards in a season. But he caught the ball well in minicamp and should hold his own as a run blocker, especially when the pads come on. With the departure of Nick Boyle and Josh Oliver, the Ravens don’t have an obvious in-line option at tight end. Vokolek, at least physically, looks the part.

Offensive tackle (4): Ronnie Stanley, Morgan Moses, Patrick Mekari, Daniel Faalele

Mekari’s as versatile as any lineman on the Ravens’ roster, but he’s been at his best out wide. Given Stanley’s injury history, he has an important part to play on this line. Faalele, meanwhile, got a few practice reps at guard during offseason workouts, but with his size, it was only a matter of time before he returned to his more natural tackle spot.

Interior offensive line (5): Ben Cleveland, Tyler Linderbaum, Kevin Zeitler, John Simpson, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Aumavae-Laulu’s sudden emergence has added a new dimension to an already intriguing left guard battle. The rookie’s roster spot is safe, along with Zeitler’s, but how many other guards will the Ravens keep? With Mekari’s flexibility, Cleveland and Simpson could be fighting for a job — not just a starting job. Cleveland’s future is especially hard to project after a minicamp in which coaches often had the 2021 third-round pick lining up at tackle. Unsurprisingly, he struggled.

Owings Mills native Sam Mustipher, who started at center for the Chicago Bears the past two years, projects as a potential backup to Linderbaum. But if the Ravens add an impact player elsewhere, his chances of making the season-opening roster, along with those of Cleveland and Simpson, would take a significant hit.

Defense (26)

Defensive line (6): Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Broderick Washington, Travis Jones, Brent Urban, Angelo Blackson

The Ravens had only five defensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster last year, but a quick re-signing of Urban bolstered their depth. Given Pierce’s injury history, six could be the magic number again this year. Madubuike, Pierce, Washington and Jones are expected to anchor a stout defensive front. Urban has proved his value as a rotational lineman and a special teams contributor. Blackson is new to Baltimore, but he was disruptive in minicamp and has plenty of starting experience.

Outside linebacker (4): Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson

Expectations are high for Oweh and Ojabo. Robinson flashed throughout offseason workouts. A return to form from Bowser, who had a minor knee flare-up in minicamp, would give the Ravens an exciting group of edge rushers. Still, there’s room for at least one more. Justin Houston led the team in sacks last season, has expressed a desire to return and wouldn’t cost a fortune. As the market for pass rushers thins, how patient will the Ravens be?

Inside linebacker (6): Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Trenton Simpson, Kristian Welch, Del’Shawn Phillips

Smith and Queen are durable, playmaking, three-down linebackers, so why such a crowded room? Because of the group’s value elsewhere. Harrison led the Ravens in special teams snaps last season. Welch was second. Phillips was sixth. Simpson’s athletic enough to help there as a rookie, which might ultimately force another special teams contributor to the wrong side of the roster bubble.

Cornerback (6): Marlon Humphrey, Rock Ya-Sin, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion “Pepe” Williams, Kyu Blu Kelly, Kevon Seymour

Ya-Sin impressed in his first practices as a Raven, but the depth at the position isn’t what it once was. Armour-Davis struggled as a rookie and is still making his way back from a hip injury he suffered early last season. The Ravens are in a wait-and-see mode with Williams as he recovers from an undisclosed injury. Kelly had strong moments in minicamp, but he didn’t often face starting-level competition. Seymour projects as more of a special teams contributor.

Training camp always offers a fresh start for young players, as well as for newcomers like former second-round pick Trayvon Mullen. But if the injuries mount and the secondary struggles, the Ravens will be on the lookout for help.

Safety (4): Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton, Brandon Stephens, Geno Stone

Stephens, who’s played everywhere in the Ravens’ secondary, should function more like a cornerback than a traditional safety in 2023. A top candidate to replace Hamilton as the defense’s starting nickelback, he’ll likely line up in the slot and around the box. Williams and Hamilton, who meshed well in minicamp, should be one of the NFL’s best safety duos. Stone is a highly capable backup and a special teams linchpin.

Special teams (3)

Specialists (3): Justin Tucker, Jordan Stout, Nick Moore