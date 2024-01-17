Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who’s helped elevate the Ravens’ pass rush to one of the top units in the league, missed practice Wednesday with an illness.

Three days before the divisional-round playoff game against the Houston Texans, the Ravens cleared the snow on their practice field to prepare for Saturday’s forecasted high of 24 degrees. As a result, the team did not take the field in the same order as normal. None of the specialists was outside, and the offensive linemen were the last to arrive instead of the first.

However, the defensive line, including the outside linebackers, was working on footwork and pass-rushing skills when the media’s viewing window opened. Clowney was the only one absent. He finished the regular season with 9.5 sacks, earning a $750,000 incentive, and 43 solo tackles.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Three others, including starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey, missed practice. Humphrey has not practiced since the Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins, when he reinjured his calf.

Inside linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips, who played through a shoulder injury in Week 18 and aggravated it, has not practiced since then. Wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who missed the team’s Friday practice during the bye week, is out with a knee injury. The team did not have an injury report last week because it was a bye week, but it listed him out with a knee injury Tuesday.

Tight end Mark Andrews, who was designated to return off injured reserve Friday, was a full participant along with rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) and linebacker Malik Harrison (groin).

.