The “legal tampering” period — which marks the start of NFL free agency — began today at noon. Player agents and NFL teams can start negotiating and agreeing to deals, but they can’t actually be signed until Wednesday.

The Ravens, with more than 20 players set to hit the market, will mostly be saying goodbye. A new deal for defensive tackle Justin Madubuike coupled with Lamar Jackson’s escalating contract leaves Baltimore without much room under the salary cap — though general manager Eric DeCosta will no doubt use all the tools at his disposal to free up space.

We’ll update this post as news trickles out about players leaving, joining or returning to the Ravens.

RB Gus Edwards → Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) runs down the field during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Gus Edwards, one of the Ravens’ most accomplished running backs in team history, agreed to terms with the Chargers on the opening day of the tampering period. He’ll jump from playing for John Harbaugh to working with Jim Harbaugh, hired away from Michigan in the offseason.

Edwards leaves Baltimore as one of the franchise’s most unlikely success stories. Over his six years with the Ravens, he had 699 carries (fourth most in franchise history) for 3,395 yards (fourth most) and 26 touchdowns (fifth most) despite never being a feature back. His rushing average (4.9 yards per carry) ranks second among Ravens running backs with at least 200 carries, trailing only J.K. Dobbins (5.8 yards per carry), another free agent.

Edwards was a hidden gem in the foundational 2018 draft class headlined by quarterback Lamar Jackson, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and tight end Mark Andrews. Undrafted out of Rutgers, he started his rookie season on the Ravens’ practice squad, made his NFL debut in Week 6 and broke out after Jackson took over for the injured Joe Flacco in the season’s second half.

A physical, downhill runner who excelled in offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s power running schemes, Edwards quickly became one of the NFL’s most reliable backs. He’s one of only two players in league history to start their career with three straight seasons of 700-plus rushing yards and at least 5 yards per carry, along with Cleveland Browns All-Pro running back Nick Chubb.

Edwards tore his ACL on the eve of the 2021 season, three months after he’d signed a two-year contract extension worth $10 million, and was limited to nine games in 2022. Last season, he had a career-high 198 carries and 810 yards in 17 games and was one of the NFL’s best goal-line weapons, finishing with a career-high 13 touchdowns. But his production outside of the red zone dropped off, and he averaged a career-low 4.1 yards per carry overall.

The Ravens could also lose Dobbins in free agency, which would leave them with just Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell — still recovering from a torn ACL — under contract at the position.

S Geno Stone → Cincinnati Bengals

“Geno might be the best seventh-round pick that we’ve ever had,” DeCosta said at the NFL Combine.

The Bengals, an AFC North rival, must have noticed. They agreed to terms with Stone on the first day of the legal tampering period.

Stone, who finished second in the NFL with seven interceptions last season, has earned himself a shot at a starting role. The Ravens, however, don’t need another starting safety nor can they afford one. Both Stone and DeCosta were honest in their press conferences following the season that, while they’d like for him to continue as a Raven, it might not be possible.

In addition to being a seventh-round draft pick, Stone was also cut from the Ravens twice, once because he tested positive for COVID and there wasn’t room for him on the roster when he came off injured reserve. After being claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans in the 2020-2021 season, Stone returned to Baltimore on a one-year deal. He played in 15 games with one start and made 21 tackles and one interception. He then signed another one-year deal and saw his role increase. He played in 17 games with seven starts and 38 tackles.

Stone signed another one-year deal ahead of the 2023 season, his first contract to break $1 million. With injuries to the secondary, Stone was afforded more opportunities and seized them. In 17 games with 11 starts, he accumulated 68 tackles to go with those seven interceptions.

“I feel like I showed what I can do in this league,” Stone said. “It’s something I’ve always been trying to do, obviously. That’s what everyone in this league wants to do – is show who they can be – and I feel like this was kind of my breakout year. I’m happy that it was this year and the year we had as a team. I’m just appreciative of everything I’ve been through this year.”

WR Devin Duvernay → Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Duvernay, a third-round pick who became known more for returning kicks than catching passes, agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars on the opening day of the negotiation period.

Duvernay’s career as a wide receiver has been up and down to this point. He jumped from 20 catches his rookie season to 33 and 37 the next two years before falling to four catches this year. He dealt with injury this year, but also increased competition. The Ravens drafted Zay Flowers, then signed Nelson Agholor and Odell Beckham Jr., leaving little need for Duvernay on offense.

However, Duvernay made his name on special teams. He was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Ravens and an All-Pro returner in 2021.

The Jaguars reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with an $8.5 million base.