A day after adding depth to their offensive line, the Ravens signed cornerback Ka’dar Hollman to help fill out their secondary, according to the Athletic.

Hollman, a 29-year-old heading into his fourth season, played in all 17 games for the Houston Texans last year with one start. He finished the year with one fumble recovery and 10 tackles. Most of his snap were on special teams, although he helped on defense in eight games.

Green Bay’s sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Hollman came out of college at 25, having attended prep school before walking onto Toledo’s football team. He played four games in 2019 and 14 in 2020 before he was traded to the Texans in 2021.

The Texans waived Hollman eight days after trading for him, thus beginning Hollman’s journey with multiple NFL organizations. From August 2021 to January 2023, Hollman changed teams seven times, spending time on five different NFL rosters: the Texans twice, the San Francisco 49ers twice, the New Orleans Saints, the New York Giants, the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins.

Hollman has played a total of 35 NFL games with three pass defended, one fumble recovery and 20 tackles.

This move comes following the departure of cornerback Ronald Darby, who played a key role filling in when starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey was out. Darby signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after playing 16 games for Baltimore and allowing just 23 completions on 48 targets as the nearest defender in coverage, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats — a coverage success rate of 60.4%.

The Ravens re-signed cornerback Arthur Maulet, who was another key depth player in the secondary for them this season. They will also return starting cornerbacks Humphrey and Brandon Stephens.