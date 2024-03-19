The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday they will be continuing their partnership with Hearst Television through the 2030 season.

Hearst Television’s properties include WBAL-TV, WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM/101.5 FM, and 98Rock (WIYY 97.9 and 97.9 HD 2), as well as WBAL’s sister station, WGAL-TV, for the York, Lancaster and Harrisburg markets.

This marks the fourth contract extension since the initial agreement was made in 2006.

“We are thrilled to announce the continuation of our exclusive broadcast relationship with the Baltimore Ravens,” Dan Joerres, president and general manager of all three stations, said in a press release. “Viewers and listeners continue to seek outstanding live content across all of our broadcast channels and digital platforms. Our storied partnership with one of the NFL’s most esteemed franchises enables us to provide unparalleled coverage to the League’s most devoted fan base.”

Radio coverage of preseason, regular season and postseason games will air on 98 Rock and WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM/101.5 FM. The television stations will continue to broadcast preseason games and air their weekly “Ravens Wrap-Up” show following “Sunday Night Football,” as well as in-season programming by Ravens Productions.

A livestream of the Ravens radio broadcast, which reaches 32 affiliates in the Maryland, Delaware, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C., markets, can also be found on baltimoreravens.com.