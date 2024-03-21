The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The Ravens signed Josh Jones on Thursday, adding a versatile lineman who should bolster the team’s rebuilding line. Terms of the deal were not dislcosed.

Jones has started 24 games and appeared in 60 total over his three years with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted him in the third round in 2020, and his 2023 season with the Houston Texans, who traded for him last offseason.

The 6-foot-5, 319-pound Jones has experience at both tackle and guard spots, and his signing comes in the wake of the Ravens trading away starting right tackle Morgan Moses and losing starting guards John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler. Jones played primarily on the left side last season in Houston, allowing one sack and nine quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He also committed five penalties.

In 470 pass blocking snaps at left tackle over his career, Jones has allowed a pressure rate of 10.9% and 1.3% sack rate, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. In 37 pass blocking snaps at left guard, he’s allowed a pressure rate of 10.8% and no sacks. In 353 pass blocking snaps at right guard, a 6.8% pressure rate and 1% sack rate. And in 148 pass blocking snaps at right tackle, an 8.1% pressure rate and zero sacks.