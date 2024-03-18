The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Former Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shared an apparent farewell message Sunday to Baltimore, writing on Instagram that he did “everything I could wit the opportunities I had.”

Beckham, who was released last week in a team-friendly cost-cutting move, signed a $15 million deal with the Ravens last offseason, an important addition in the team’s pursuit of an extension with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“Swea on everything I appreciate the Flock more than yall could EVER imagine,” Beckham wrote. “Did everything I could wit the opportunities I had. Wish I got to do it big for yall 💍. Thank you for the Vibez! To the City of Baltimore I fxck wit yall forever FRRRR [for real]. And most importantly to my brothers over there this shxt a lifetime sentence, I love yall! BiggestTruzzz.”

Beckham, 31, finished second on the Ravens in receiving yards last season (565), his first year back since tearing an ACL in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory in February 2022. He graded out as the NFL’s No. 24 wide receiver overall in 2023, according to ESPN’s receiver tracking metrics.

General manager Eric DeCosta said after the season that he didn’t know how much change the Ravens’ wide receiver room would undergo this offseason, but he noted at the NFL scouting combine last month that he was still in touch with Beckham, whom he called a “great friend.” Analysts have called this year’s draft class one of the deepest in recent memory for wide receivers.

“I think we’ll just kind of assess and see what happens over the next couple of weeks,” DeCosta said.

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and one of the NFL’s most popular players, was asked after the Ravens’ playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs whether he wanted to return to Baltimore in 2024.

“I don’t know the political answer to that question, but I’ve enjoyed every single moment,” Beckham said. “I always talk about [when] I went to the [Los Angeles] Rams, it made me fall in love with football again, and being here … Coach Harbs [John Harbaugh], [owner] Steve [Bisciotti], EDC [DeCosta] … this felt like a home. It felt amazing for me.”