In 2020, the Ravens’ streak of having an undrafted rookie make the team’s initial 53-man roster ended at 16 years. Now the Ravens’ follow-up run, just 2 years old, could be in jeopardy, too.

With solid depth on offense, defense and special teams, as well as the salary cap space to sign plug-and-play veterans, the Ravens might not have a spot for an under-the-radar newcomer like inside linebacker Josh Ross (2022) or safety Ar’Darius Washington (2021). The practice squad could be the more likely season-opening destination.

As the start of training camp approaches, here’s an early look at the players in the Ravens’ 18-man undrafted-free-agent class with the best chances of making the cut.

1. RB Keaton Mitchell

Mitchell was considered a top-200 prospect coming out of East Carolina, according to Pro Football Network’s consensus big board. His rushing production improved over each of his three years with the Pirates, from 443 yards (5.0 per carry) as a true freshman to 1,132 yards (6.5 per carry) as a sophomore to 1,452 yards (7.2 per carry) last year. He also had over 250 yards receiving each of the past two seasons.

The 5-foot-8, 191-pound Mitchell makes up for his smaller stature with breakaway speed. His 40-yard-dash time (4.37 seconds) and broad jump rank in the 95th and 91st percentiles, respectively, among running back prospects. According to Pro Football Focus, Mitchell had the second-best explosive-run rate of his draft class, gaining at least 10 yards on 20.5% of carries over his career. His acceleration stood out during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.

In Baltimore, Mitchell will enter training camp behind a well-established top three. But J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all faced season-ending injuries in 2021, and neither Dobbins nor Edwards was at full strength last year or earlier this offseason. Given the churn at the position, Mitchell could find a place in the Ravens’ long-term plans with a standout preseason.

2. TE Travis Vokolek

As a receiver, Vokolek doesn’t have much of a track record. His 656 career yards are fewer than both Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar had in just their final college seasons. And, as a sixth-year senior at Nebraska last season, Vokolek caught 75% of his catchable targets, according to Sports Info Solutions, among the worst rates for tight ends in his class.

But Vokolek showed solid hands over the middle in offseason workouts, and he has good size (6-6, 260 pounds) for the position. If Vokolek can improve as a run blocker, where he struggled somewhat with blown assignments last season, he could make a case for a roster spot. With no proven in-line tight ends on the roster, the Ravens may want another blocker. Still, even if fullback Patrick Ricard’s recovery from offseason hip surgery drags on longer than expected, fullback/tight end Ben Mason could be tough to beat out.

3. OL Tashawn Manning

After losing his starting job in 2021 at Auburn, then regaining a starting job at Kentucky last year, Manning was considered a possible Day 3 draft pick. At 6-3 and 340 pounds, he has impressive size, with 34 1/2-inch arms that rank in the 89th percentile among guard prospects. That length helped in pass protection, where Manning had one of the lowest blown-block rates in his draft class, according to SIS.

There’s room for improvement as a run blocker, though. And, even with the uncertainty at left guard in Baltimore, the Ravens have a handful of more established interior options. Along with John Simpson and Ben Cleveland, rookie Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu is a contender for the starting job opposite right guard Kevin Zeitler. Patrick Mekari’s experience inside also lessens the need for another guard.

4. OLB Malik Hamm

The Baltimore native and City graduate is one of the most accomplished pass rushers in Patriot League history. A two-time conference Defensive Player of the Year and five-time all-league selection at Lafayette, Hamm ranks fourth in career sacks (32), including 8 1/2 in 2022. He also blocked three kicks last season, tied for fourth in the nation, and finished his career with 50 tackles for loss and eight forced fumbles.

The 6-3, 250-pound Hamm flashed with some solid wins in offseason workouts. His challenge now is repeating that success when the pads come on in training camp. The Ravens desperately need depth at outside linebacker, where Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, as well as potential free-agent target Justin Houston, have all dealt with significant injuries over the past year and a half. Jeremiah Moon, a former undrafted free agent himself, and versatile inside linebackers Malik Harrison and Trenton Simpson also stand in Hamm’s way.

5. WR Dontay Demus

The former Maryland star was considered a possible first-round pick only a year ago. But, in his final season in College Park, Demus lacked the burst he’d shown before a gruesome ACL tear. After recording 28 catches for 507 yards and three touchdowns in five games in his injury-shortened 2021, the Washington native had just 22 catches for 233 yards and one score last year.