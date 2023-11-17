Late stoppage in Ravens’ win vs. Bengals was ‘precautionary,’ unrelated to drone

The Ravens knew the Cincinnati Bengals’ aerial attack could give them headaches Thursday night. They couldn’t have expected problems with a drone, though.
The Ravens’ 34-20 win at M&T Bank Stadium was twice interrupted by what Prime Video’s telecast called “administrative” issues. Late in the first half, the game was stopped for several minutes after a drone was spotted flying over the stadium.
According to a team source, the game resumed after the person flying the drone brought it down. The Ravens declined to comment on whether they’re investigating the matter further.
The NFL has stopped play in the Bengals-Ravens game because someone is flying a drone inside the stadiumpic.twitter.com/6VBqoqv2bM— Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 17, 2023
Midway through the second half, the game was halted briefly again. According to the Ravens, that stoppage was “precautionary” and unrelated to the presence of a drone.
“We heard there were drones,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Thursday night. “Is that what you guys heard? We saw them up there. That’s a first. I thought I’d seen it all with the Super Bowl, with the lights going out at the Super Bowl. Now we have drones flying around.”
More Ravens coverage
Instant analysis: Ravens outlast Joe Burrow-less Bengals, add to AFC North lead
Grading the Ravens: Mostly high marks vs. Bengals, but 2 stars struggle again
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has ‘very serious’ ankle injury, likely out for season
Hip-drop tackle that took out Ravens’ Mark Andrews is polarizing — even within Baltimore’s locker room
Replacing Mark Andrews will be tough. It’s on the Ravens’ receivers to step up.
Share this article via...