Late stoppage in Ravens’ win vs. Bengals was ‘precautionary,’ unrelated to drone

The Ravens knew the Cincinnati Bengals’ aerial attack could give them headaches Thursday night. They couldn’t have expected problems with a drone, though.

The Ravens’ 34-20 win at M&T Bank Stadium was twice interrupted by what Prime Video’s telecast called “administrative” issues. Late in the first half, the game was stopped for several minutes after a drone was spotted flying over the stadium.

According to a team source, the game resumed after the person flying the drone brought it down. The Ravens declined to comment on whether they’re investigating the matter further.

The NFL has stopped play in the Bengals-Ravens game because someone is flying a drone inside the stadiumpic.twitter.com/6VBqoqv2bM — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 17, 2023

Midway through the second half, the game was halted briefly again. According to the Ravens, that stoppage was “precautionary” and unrelated to the presence of a drone.