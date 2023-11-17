Mark Andrews started the Ravens’ first drive against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday with a catch, and he almost finished it, too.

But, 4 yards from the end zone, the starting tight end was tackled and failed to get up with everyone else.

Lying on his back, Andrews writhed in pain. His teammates gathered around, and quarterback Lamar Jackson forcefully chucked his helmet to the ground.

Andrews was tackled by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson using what’s known as a hip-drop tackle. There’s been a movement to ban it from football, with NFL executive Jeff Miller saying it increases the risk of injury by 25 times compared to a regular tackle.

“It is an unforgiving behavior and one that we need to try to define and get out of the game,” Miller said last month, according to The Associated Press. “To quantify it for you, we see an injury more or less every week in the regular season on the hip-drop.”

This tackle — which involves a defender grabbing an offensive player by the hips and either slamming him down or, as was the case with Andrews, rolling over his legs — is banned in some rugby leagues.

Rich McKay, the chairman of the NFL’s competition committee, compared the hip-drop tackle to the banned horse collar.

“What’s happening on the hip-drop is the defender is encircling tackling the runner and then swinging their weight and falling on the side of their leg, which is their ankle or their knee,” McKay said.

“When they use that tactic, you can see why they do, because it can be a smaller man against a bigger man and they’re trying to get that person down because that’s the object of the game. But, when they do it, the runner becomes defenseless. They can’t kick their way out from under. And that’s the problem. That’s where the injury occurs. You see the ankle get trapped underneath the weight of the defender.”

The league is gathering data on the technique before deciding whether it should be banned.

After several minutes, Andrews got up and walked off, although he was noticeably limping. It appears Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson rolled up on his left ankle. The Ravens announced he was questionable with an ankle injury and updated his status to out 25 minutes later.

The Ravens finished the touchdown drive with a Gus Edwards run while Andrews was in the injury tent. He came out to head straight to the locker room.

He left the game with two catches for 23 yards. Andrews has been one of Jackson’s go-to targets for years. Andrews has made 43 catches for 521 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has the second-most catches and receiving yards on the team behind rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers. He has caught 50% or more of his targets in every game he’s played this season.

A six-year veteran, Andrews has made 379 catches for 4,834 yards. He’s scored 40 touchdowns in 86 games.