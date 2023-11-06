Lamar Jackson is ‘completely fine’ after apparent leg injury, Harbaugh says

Rest easy, Lamar Jackson is “completely fine,” coach John Harbaugh announced Monday.

The quarterback took a hit in the third quarter on a fourth-and-2 play and was slow to get up. Although he stayed on the field for the rest of the drive, he was shaking his leg and obviously testing it out.

When the fourth quarter arrived, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley took over. Although the Ravens were up 30-3 at that point, it was earlier than the Ravens typically pull their starter.

Lamar Jackson comes up limping a little after that fourth-down conversion. Something to monitor. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 5, 2023

Nonetheless, Jackson assured the media he felt “great” after the game, although he refused to expand on that.

Considering Jackson’s injury history, people might not be assured by that response. He’s suffered two major injuries in the past two seasons — a bone bruise to his ankle in 2021 and a PCL sprain in 2022 — causing him to miss critical parts at the end of each season.

John Harbaugh said Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is "completely fine." — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 6, 2023

But Jackson at least felt well enough to handle eight more plays across two drives against Seattle and the postgame media press conference. It remains to be seen if he returns to practice, but Harbaugh was adamant his quarterback is OK.

Other than that, only one Raven left the game due to injury. Cornerback Kevon Seymour was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Harbaugh said he is getting an MRI, so there are no updates as of yet.

There are also no updates on outside linebacker David Ojabo (ankle), who has been on injured reserve for six weeks and can come off the list at any time. However, Harbaugh said an announcement is coming soon.