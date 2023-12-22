The Ravens (11-3) will face the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) at 8:15 p.m. Monday in Santa Clara, California. Here are predictions from The Baltimore Banner’s sports staff.

Kyle Goon, columnist

The tough thing about the Niners? There’s pretty much no room for error. They’re hard to run against, and they lead the league in forcing turnovers (without giving up many themselves). Even down to establishing field position, they start with some of the best and give their opponents some of the worst. And, if you miss a tackle on Christian McCaffrey or Deebo Samuel in space? Forget it. They will make you pay.

The Ravens have impressed by being dominant or always being in the game. They’ve never been flattened. I don’t think they’re totally outmatched here, but the profile of a healthy Niners team is really hard to beat. With key injuries to the line and running backs that will limit Lamar Jackson’s time in the pocket and take away some of their explosiveness (we miss you, Keaton Mitchell), the Ravens will be hard-pressed to score with this offense. After the Ravens had trouble covering the Rams’ Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua two weeks ago, it’s worth wondering how the defense will handle the Niners’ best weapons.

49ers 27, Ravens 23

Jonas Shaffer, reporter

On paper, the Ravens match up well — or at least as well as anyone can against a historically dominant team. They should have answers for a 49ers offense that overwhelms defenses in the middle of the field. And they have the running game to take advantage of San Francisco’s most glaring weakness.

But, in a game this evenly matched, star power matters. And the 49ers have the advantage there. Nick Bosa and Fred Warner can limit the Ravens’ passing game, and Brock Purdy is surrounded by All-Pros. The Ravens beat an elite San Francisco team in Baltimore four years ago, but a road win Monday will be by far this team’s toughest challenge.

49ers 28, Ravens 20

Giana Han, reporter

The Ravens have faced good teams and great talent— but they haven’t seen a combination or a level of talent like this 49ers team features. While the Ravens’ defense is good, there have been moments when it has been burned, and it feels like this 49ers team could take those moments and turn them into something more dangerous than, say, two missed field goals and a mistake at the goal line. The Ravens will contain them better than most, but even when you limit players like Christian McCaffrey, a lot of damage will still be done.

To keep up with the high-powered 49ers, the Ravens’ offense can’t play as hot and cold as it has in most games. Finding consistency was already going to be hard without tight end Mark Andrews. Now, it will be even more difficult without Keaton Mitchell balancing out the run game. And, if Odell Beckham Jr. is out? Other wide receivers have proven they can step up, but that’s a lot of gaps to fill.

However, with all that said, the Ravens have proven they can step up when the lights are brightest. I’m picking the 49ers with a slight edge, but I would not be surprised if this team proves me wrong.

49ers 30, Ravens 27

Chris Korman, editor

It is, to be honest, sort of difficult to think clearly about this game. It’s obviously huge and meaningful — but the game against the Dolphins on New Year’s Eve is ultimately more consequential for the Ravens’ goals. And, while Baltimore’s players put on their most determined faces and decried what they view as a lack of respect for being fairly heavy underdogs, given their record, it all fell … a bit flat. Going into San Francisco, on Christmas, and beating this team is going to be difficult. There’s no way around that … and in some ways it’s beyond the point.

The Ravens are in the playoffs. They have a path to the No. 1 seed, which could be the advantage they need to get back to the Super Bowl, where they’re likely to see the 49ers again. So this game — and, man, isn’t this blissful in some ways? — is about process. It’s about seeing what Mike Macdonald does about Kyle Shanahan. San Francisco has many weapons and can attack a defense from different angles play after play. But the Ravens have the versatility of Kyle Hamilton and the relentlessness of Roquan Smith and the speed of Patrick Queen.

Oh, and they have Lamar Jackson in the midst of his best season as a pro. He won’t be the unanimous MVP this year, but what he’s doing is more impressive. The talents around him haven’t lifted him. In fact, he lost his favorite target. Plus the two most dynamic running backs on the roster. And his offensive line has been just OK. Yet he’s manufactured ways to keep the offense in rhythm more often than not.

So, sure, I’ll make a prediction. But this is what sports fans (and journalists) live for: two skilled, well-coached and ambitious teams colliding as we begin the most exciting part of the season. There’s much to learn, and I can’t wait to watch it unfold.

49ers 33, Ravens 29

Brandon Weigel, editor

The whole conversation about whether 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is simply a “game manager” misses the mark. Yes, the San Francisco offense is stacked. But it’s not like we’re talking about the 2000 Ravens with Trent Dilfer at the helm, where everyone is hoping the quarterback does just enough to win without ever putting the game in jeopardy. Purdy leads the league in passing touchdowns (29) and is second in yards (3,795). If the offense is a Ferrari, he’s capable of handling its power like Lewis Hamilton.

That will present a tough out for Baltimore’s defense, even though the unit has surrendered the fewest points per game in the league (16.1). Right behind? San Francisco at 16.7. It’s on that side of the ball where the Ravens might have even more trouble. Since Chase Young suited up for his first Niners game on Nov. 12, edge rusher Nick Bosa has racked up 7 1/2 of his 10 1/2 sacks on the season. Ravens offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses are banged up, and it shows. Add in elite talents such as defensive tackle Arik Armstead and middle linebacker Fred Warner, and this is setting up to be a rough one for Lamar Jackson and the offense.

49ers 27, Ravens 17