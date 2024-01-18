Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s lingering calf injury is expected to sideline him for Saturday’s divisional-round playoff game against the Houston Texans, coach John Harbaugh said Thursday.

Harbaugh described the situation as “dicey.”

“He hasn’t practiced,” he said after Thursday’s session. “I don’t know if he’ll make it. He’s probably the person I’m least optimistic about right now.”

Humphrey, who also missed the Ravens’ Week 1 win over the Texans, hasn’t practiced since he left the team’s Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins. Brandon Stephens and Ronald Darby are expected to start at outside cornerback against the fourth-seeded Texans, who are led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Nico Collins.

Houston will be without wide receivers Tank Dell (second on the team in receiving yards) and Noah Brown (fourth), both on injured reserve.

Humphrey has played in just 10 games this season. He missed the first four weeks while recovering from foot surgery, then sat out Week 11 and Week 12 while rehabilitating his first calf injury of the season. When Humphrey returned after the bye, he struggled in a Week 14 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Harbaugh had said Monday that he was “pretty optimistic” about the availability of the top-seeded Ravens’ banged-up contributors for Saturday’s game. But while wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle), linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) and even tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) have returned to practice as full participants, inside linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder) and wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee), along with Humphrey, did not make it back this week.

Harbaugh said Thursday that wide receiver Devin Duvernay, who was designated to return from injured reserve last week, “looks good” and should play against Houston. Special teams coordinator Chris Hewitt indicated Wednesday that Duvernay, if activated Saturday, would resume his duties as the team’s kickoff and punt returner.

Andrews’ status, Harbaugh said, is “still up in the air.” Andrews, who two months ago suffered what was feared to be a season-ending ankle injury, said after practice Wednesday that “if I feel like I’m going to be helpful to the team, I’m going to go. If I feel like I’m close but not there, let these guys go and hopefully get [there] next weekend.”

An injury report will be released Thursday afternoon.

