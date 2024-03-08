It’s March, which means it’s time to bust out the brackets.

Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer determine which free agent Baltimore is most likely to sign by placing the top 32 candidates in a bracket. By process of elimination, they predict which available player might be in a Ravens jersey in 2024.

The bracket is broken down into four regions — running back, edge rusher, offensive line and in house — and each player is assigned a seed — 1 through 8 — based on how logical his fit is in Baltimore. Then, Paul and Jonas go matchup by matchup to produce a victor.

Will their winner sign with the Ravens? We will find out when free agency begins next week.

Tune in for the unveiling of the bracket live at noon.

