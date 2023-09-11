Ravens starting safety Marcus Williams will be out “a while” with a pectoral injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans, but coach John Harbaugh left open the possibility that he could return later this season.

Williams is consulting with doctors, Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly news conference. He’s expected to make a decision on a possible operation “soon.” If he’s placed on injured reserve, as expected, he’d be sidelined at least four weeks.

“It may not be a season ender,” Harbaugh said. “There’s different options that he has, so we’ll keep you updated.”

Geno Stone played 60 defensive snaps Sunday, nearly 80% of the overall share, and is expected to start alongside safety Kyle Hamilton in the Ravens’ banged-up secondary. He started seven games last season when a wrist injury sidelined Williams in October.

Starting center Tyler Linderbaum and left tackle Ronnie Stanley are “week-to-week” with minor injuries, according to Harbaugh. Linderbaum sprained his ankle in the fourth quarter, while Stanley sprained his knee later in the period. Both had players roll up on their legs.

Harbaugh said it’s possible Linderbaum and Stanley could miss Sunday’s AFC North opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. “We’ll see where those guys are at, but they could be out this game,” Harbaugh said.

Practice squad center Sam Mustipher, an Owings Mills native who was elevated for Sunday’s win, would be in line to replace Linderbaum. Veteran swing tackle Patrick Mekari, who started four games last season for the injured Stanley, would take over at left tackle.

“We’ll be counting on the guys, if they are out, to step up and play,” Harbaugh said.

Starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who hasn’t practiced since undergoing minor foot surgery last month, has a “shot” at playing Sunday, according to Harbaugh. Tight end Mark Andrews, who missed Sunday’s game with a quadriceps injury, could also be available. He was limited in practice last week.