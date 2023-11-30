It might not be a long stay in Baltimore, though. The Ravens are the fourth team the 30-year-old Clowney has played for since leaving the Houston Texans in the 2019 offseason, and his injury history could make DeCosta hesitant to re-sign him. Clowney has not been shy about expressing his admiration for the organization, from its culture to his teammates to the Ravens’ defensive coaches he’s known for years, but how much will that be worth in free agency? With a double-digit-sack season, he’d generate the kind of interest he didn’t have this past offseason.