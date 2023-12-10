In a season full of injuries to the Ravens’ secondary, Kyle Hamilton has been key in keeping things together. But now Hamilton is the one the Ravens need to cover for.

It took multiple hits for Hamilton to be declared out against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. He was injured on the final play of the first quarter.

He did not appear to take contact but hopped around after the play before falling to the ground and grabbing his right leg. He walked off with the athletic trainers and briefly went to the locker room.

After one Ravens defensive drive, during which the Rams scored a touchdown, Hamilton returned. Although he didn’t appear to be at full strength, he played the rest of the second and into the third.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

With 8:09 left in the third, Hamilton went to defend the run and collided with a blocker. He was shoved out of bounds and then declared out with a knee injury.

“Both are being evaluated,” coach John Harbaugh said of Hamilton and Devin Duvernay, who went out with a back injury. “So we’ll see tomorrow.”

Hamilton, a second-year safety, has been critical to the Ravens’ defensive success. His versatility has allowed coordinator Mike MacDonald to get creative despite having a rotating cast of stars, with starting safety Marcus Williams and starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffering multiple injuries.

The 2022 first-round pick had his come-out game in Week 3 when he recorded three sacks, nine tackles, a pass defense and a forced fumble. Although he has not been as big of a factor in the pass rush since then, Hamilton has made big stops at critical times with 62 total tackles. He leads the secondary in tackles and has the third most on the team behind linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen, who typically play every snap.

Hamilton has also racked up nine pass defenses with two interceptions, one he returned for an 18-yard touchdown.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Arthur Maulet took over for Hamilton, who finished with seven tackles, including one tackle for loss.