The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

The Ravens have re-signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy to a two-year deal, the team announced Thursday. The extension is reportedly worth $9 million, with another $1 million available in incentives.

Van Noy, 33, was one of the surprise stars of the Ravens’ top-ranked defense last season, finishing with a career-high nine sacks in 14 games (three starts) despite not signing until late September. He also had two forced fumbles.

Coach John Harbaugh said last week that he was optimistic the Ravens could re-sign Van Noy or outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (9.5 sacks in 2023), who days later agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. Van Noy’s return should help stabilize an edge rusher group that also returns Jadeveon Clowney, Tavius Robinson and David Ojabo, none of whom have finished with more than five sacks in a season.

Van Noy visited the Ravens in July last offseason but was still unsigned when the season kicked off. He arrived in Baltimore amid mounting injuries at the outside linebacker position and quickly found his footing. Van Noy had a sack in his third game with the Ravens and two sacks against the Detroit Lions a week later. He also had a momentum-flipping strip-sack late in the first half against Seattle. He joked that he was “ballin’ off the couch.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I just feel like I have a lot more in the tank,” he said during the season. “I feel like I’m in my prime. I know this is a — what everyone says — a young man’s league, but I believe it’s also an experienced man’s league.”

Van Noy finished the season with 48 pressures and a 14.7% pass rush win rate, according to Pro Football Focus, 29th best among qualifying edge defenders. That rate tied with Josh Sweat, whose restructured deal with the Philadelphia Eagles is worth $10 million guaranteed in 2024, and was ahead of Haason Reddick (14.4%), who will earn a $14.3 million base salary with the New York Jets next season.

With the deal, Van Noy has locked in rare late-career stability. Before signing with the Ravens, he’d spent his previous three years with the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers, playing only one season with each.